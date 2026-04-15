This day in history: The coroner and police were at odds about homicide investigation. Felts Field being prepared for night flying

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Police still had no leads in the murder of Nanette Martin, 13, and some police officials were concerned that the Spokane County Coroner Lois Shanks was releasing too many details and compromising their investigation.

Shanks had revealed the girl was strangled, sexually assaulted and dismembered. She said these details were a matter of public record and accused police officials of being unrealistically silent .

She believed the public had a “right to know” what had happened.

Spokane attorney Carl Maxey agreed with the coroner and said that the release of general information in murder cases helps to eliminate rumors and “helps the public know enough about the case to relay possible clues to police investigators.”

From 1926: Spokane’s main airfield, Parkwater Field, which would soon be renamed Felts Field, was about to be lit up for night flying.

After inspecting the Washington National Guard’s 116th Observation Squadron, officials approved $5,000 for lighting the field and other improvements.

They planned to use the lights formerly used by the Washington Water Power Co. for lighting the falls.

The money would also be used for constructing eight concrete aprons, “to protect the propellers from flying gravel when motors are being warmed.”

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1874: First Impressionist art exhibition opens in Paris, features Claude Monet, Edgar Degas, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Camille Pissarro and Berthe Morisot