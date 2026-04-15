Trump stokes controversy by posting new AI Jesus image

By Dave Goldiner New York Daily News

President Donald Trump on Wednesday posted a controversial AI-generated image of himself and Jesus Christ just a day after he yanked a meme that appeared to depict him as the holy man amid widespread criticism.

Trump reposted an image depicting Jesus blessing him, which was first posted by a right-wing Republican candidate for a Boston congressional seat.

“God might be playing his Trump card,” Daniel Kelly, the candidate who uses the Twitter handle @Irish4Trump, wrote in a caption, adding that “I was never a very religious man.”

Trump made no secret of his approval of the new meme and message.

“The radical LEFT LUNATICS may not like this, but I think it’s quite nice,” Trump wrote on his social media site.

Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance, who converted to Roman Catholicism in 2019, also stepped into the dispute by suggesting in a speech to a conservative political group that Pope Leo should “be careful” about opining on world events.

“I think it’s very, very important for the pope to be careful when he talks about matters of theology,” Vance told a gathering held by Turning Point USA in Athens, Georgia, on Tuesday night.

The fresh controversy comes two days after Trump posted then deleted an image depicting himself as Jesus healing the sick, which many devout Christians, including some of his staunch supporters, slammed as blasphemous.

Trump claimed that he believed that image, which showed him in Biblical robes and placing glowing hands on a suffering patient, was simply portraying him as “a doctor” or showing support for the Red Cross.

Trump also continues to feud with Leo over the pontiff’s criticism of his war with Iran.

Trump vehemently objected to the first American-born pope’s call for an end to the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran and Lebanon that have killed thousands of civilians and a handful of American soldiers.

Catholic clerics countered by warning Trump to avoid treating the Holy Father like a domestic or geopolitical rival. They also denounced the memes as deeply offensive because they trivialize God and Jesus.

Kelly, who posted the Jesus-Trump meme months ago, describes himself as an Irish immigrant and bar proprietor. He has announced he will mount a second longshot GOP challenge to Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., this year.

Kelly finished third to Robert Burke in the 2024 Republican primary for the district, which stretches from the traditionally working class South Boston neighborhood to faded industrial towns on the state’s South Shore.

Lynch won more than 70% of the vote to trounce Burke in the general election, while Trump lost the district to Kamala Harris by a somewhat narrower 26% margin.