Two grand slams doom Spokane Indians in 14-6 loss to Vancouver | NWL baseball

Vancouver Canadians outfielder Brennan Orf is tagged out at second by Spokane Indians shortstop Kelvin Hidalgo on April 15, 2026 at Avista Stadium. (James Snook)

Kendry Chirinos and Carter Cunningham hit grand slams and the Vancouver Canadians trounced the Spokane Indians 14-6 in the second of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium on Wednesday.

With 20 runs, 23 hits, 13 walks, four wild pitches, one hit batter and an error, the game took 3 hours, 12 minutes to play.

Cunningham finished 2 for 4 with a double, two walks, four runs and four RBIs. Eight of the C’s nine starters had base hits and scored at least one run.

The C’s jumped on Indians starter Yujanyer Herrera right away in the first inning. With one down Cunningham ripped a double over the head of center fielder Jacob Humphrey. He went to third on a single by Dub Gleed, then scored on a delayed double steal when Gleed was tagged out at second.

Alexis Hernandez walked, but Juan Castillo threw him out stealing to end the inning.

The wheels came off in the third.

Herrera gave up a pair of singles sandwiched around a walk to start the inning. He struck out Alexis Hernandez, then got ahead of Kendry Chirinos. The C’s designated hitter fouled off a couple tough pitches, then connected late on a fastball but got enough of it to line it over the 6-foot wall at the short porch in right field for a grand slam – and end Herrera’s appearance.

In total, Herrera allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts over 2 1/3 innings. He threw 58 pitches, 37 for strikes.

Lefty Bryson Hammer entered and struck out two straight to end the rally.

Spokane (5-6) put two on with one down in the fourth, and the Canadians (3-8) made a pitching change, replacing starter Landen Maroudis with fellow righty Gilberto Batista. Juan Castillo was called out on strikes, then Tevin Tucker singled to left to plate a run.

Tucker took second on the throw, then a wild pitch to leadoff hitter Humphrey allowed Tommy Hopfe to scamper home with the second run of the inning. Humphrey walked to put runners at the corners but was thrown out trying to steal to end the inning.

Max Belyeu led off the fifth with a triple to the left-center gap and scored on a wild pitch to bring the deficit to three. They loaded the bases with one down on two singles and a walk, and a sacrifice fly by Hopfe brought in a run and allowed the others to move up a base. Castillo followed with a line drive single to cash both runners in and take a 6-5 lead.

Juan Castillo delivers! His two-run single gives the Indians a 6-5 lead in the fifth. #GoSpo pic.twitter.com/CxzsL5dSWH — Spokane Indians (@spokaneindians) April 16, 2026

Hammer struck out the first two batters of the sixth – his third inning of work. But he hit the wall quickly, walking the next two, and manager Tom Sutaris came out with the hook. Justin Loer took over and was greeted by a triple to the left center gap by Hernandez, who later scored on a wild pitch, putting the C’s up 8-6.

Loer walked the bases loaded with no outs in the seventh. He struck out No. 9 hitter Brennan Orf, then was replaced by righty Cole Omlid. A run scored on a fielding error, then Cunningham launched a long homer to right for the Canadians’ second grand slam of the game and a 13-6 lead.