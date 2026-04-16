10 under $10 for the weekend of April 17-19

1 Blacksmithing Basics – Explore basic skills of blacksmithing with Columbia Fire & Iron. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Saturday. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. Admission: Free

2 Maker Meet-up – Drop-in for a gathering of makers. Bring a small project to work on while enjoying the conversation and creative inspiration of the group. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Art Salvage, 610 E. North Foothills Drive. Admission: Free.

3 “Labyrinth” – Teenage Sarah journeys through a maze to save her baby brother from the Goblin King. Rated PG. 1 hour, 41 minutes. 5:30 p.m. Friday. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. Admission: $5.

4 Gonzaga Emerging Artists Performance – Presenting new works created by composers, songwriters, and sound artists from Gonzaga University, alongside a performance by the innovative Creative Music Lab Ensemble. 7:30 -9 p.m. Friday. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. Admission: Free.

5 Duo Piano Concert – Featuring Pascal Rogé and Elena Font. Noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday. Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center, 211 E. Desmet Ave. Admission: Free.

6 Musical Instrument Petting Zoo – Try orchestral instruments with guidance from Symphony musicians. Ask questions, explore new sounds, and experience the joy of music up close. 2:15-3 p.m. Sunday. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Admission: Free.

7 Multigenerational Concert and Singalong – Celebrates the powerful connection between music, memory and community. 1-2 p.m. Sunday. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Admission: Free.

8 “50 Years of Movement” – Features a selection of historical materials reflecting Bloomsday’s growth through the years, including race memorabilia and archival imagery. 4-7 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Terrain Gallery, 628 N. Monroe St. Admission: Free.

9 Game Night: Live Improv – Features a lineup of short-form improv games that are quick, playful and easy to jump into. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Blue Door Theatre, 319 S. Cedar St. Admission: $9.

10 Enchanted Bookstore Day – Features photo opportunities with the fae king and queen, fortune telling and an Evergreen Market vendor booth filled with art and wearables. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday. Jupiter’s Eye Book Cafe, 411 W. First Ave. Admission: Free.