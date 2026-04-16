Condé Nast shutters Self magazine

By Katie Robertson New York Times

Self magazine will shut down after nearly 50 years, Roger Lynch, the CEO of Condé Nast, said on Thursday.

Lynch announced the news in a memo to employees that also noted multiple other changes at the publishing giant, which is trying to adjust its business as audiences migrate to social platforms and generative artificial intelligence demolishes traffic to websites.

Condé Nast’s overall business was profitable and ended 2025 with revenue growth, Lynch said. The new changes, he said, were aimed at positioning “the company for continued growth.”

Self, the health and fitness publication that has been online-only since 2017, will cease to exist, and health and wellness content will be folded into other Condé brands like Allure and Glamour. Glamour’s international editions in Germany, Spain and Mexico will close. And Wired’s print magazine in Italy will shut down.

“Taken together, Wired in Italy, Self and the affected Glamour markets represent a little over 1% of our overall revenue,” Lynch wrote in the memo. “They also remain unprofitable, and continuing to operate them in their current form limits our ability to invest in the ideas and areas that will drive future growth.”

Lynch said Glamour would focus its efforts on the U.S. and British markets with fashion and beauty recommendations, prioritizing social and video content, licensing opportunities and other revenue streams.

Glamour’s longtime editor, Samantha Barry, will leave the company to pursue new projects, she told her staff in an email.

“I’m enormously proud of what we built together,” she wrote. “Over eight years, we took Glamour to new digital heights, diversified our audience and revenue, and launched campaigns that genuinely moved the needle for women.”

Wired, the tech publication that has found new life under editor Katie Drummond in the past two years, will discontinue its Italian edition because it “has not kept pace with growth in our other markets,” Lynch said in the memo. Wired also has print editions in the United States, Japan, the Czech Republic and the Middle East.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.