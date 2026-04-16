Earth Day celebrations planned around Inland NW

From staff reports

People in the Inland Northwest will have a number of opportunities to celebrate Earth Day later this month.

Earth Day falls on a Wednesday this year. As a result, the various celebrations fall on two separate weekends – the one preceding the April 22 holiday, and the one immediately after.

Spokane Riverkeeper planned its annual Spokane River cleanup for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at High Bridge Park. The annual effort typically removes more than 11,000 pounds of trash from the river, according to the Riverkeeper’s website.

Coffee and food will be available from PNW Espressgo and the Jerusalem Middle Eastern Cuisine Food Truck. The cleanup is free and supplies like gloves, trashbags and grabbers will be provided. Those interested should sign up on the Riverkeeper’s website.

The Coeur d’Alene Public Library has a full schedule of Earth Day events this Saturday, starting with morning bird walks at 8:30 and 9 a.m. on Tubbs Hill.

Next weekend, it’s time for Earth Fest at Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge. The annual event put on by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Lands Council is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 25.

Volunteers will pot trees, pull fences and help with a forest thinning project at the refuge, according to a news release. In addition to the volunteer work, people will be able to explore informational booths and hands-on activities with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and a handful of local nonprofits.

A lunch of hot dogs and hamburgers will be provided. Attendees are asked to register in advance on the Lands Council’s website.

Sandpoint’s Earth Day Shoreline Clean Up is 9 to 11 a.m. April 26. Volunteers will meet at the City Beach pavilion and will clean up City Beach, Sand Creek and the Pend Oreille Bay Trail, according to the city of Sandpoint’s website.

Coffee and treats will be provided. Registration isn’t required but the city is encouraging people to RSVP.