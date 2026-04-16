Ella Bendele hits inside-the-park home run for Central Valley softball | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

GSL 4A/3A

University 11, Mt. Spokane 5: Tanner Burger drove in three runs and the Titans (12-1, 10-0) defeated the visiting Wildcats (7-6, 7+3). Matt Busch and Cam Hockett had two hits apiece for Mt. Spokane.

Ferris 12, Lewis and Clark 4: Houston Smith and Holt Dissmore had two hits, two runs scored apiece and the visiting Saxons (6-5, 5-4) defeated the Tigers (3-9, 3-6) in the completion of Tuesday’s GSL 4A/3A game which was suspended after four innings and resumed today. Hendryk Stelle and Cash Olson each had one RBI for LC.

Lewis and Clark 9, Ferris 4: Brodie Bugbee and KJ Kinkade had two hits apiece and the Tigers (4-9, 4-6) defeated the Saxons (6-6, 5-5). Holt Dissmore led Ferris with two hits, one RBI and one run scored.

Mead 11, Cheney 2: Max Brischle led in hits with four and the visiting Panthers (6-7, 4-6) defeated the Blackhawks (0-13, 0-10). Eli Ulrich hit a double and stole a base for Cheney.

Ridgeline 8, Shadle Park 4: Caden Andreas hit two doubles, stole a base and the visiting Falcons (9-4, 8-2) defeated the Highlanders (3-9, 1-9). Mikey Macall drove in four runs for Ridgeline and Matthew Pugh knocked in two runs for Shadle.

Gonzaga Prep 11, Central Valley 3: Anthony Karis, Cole Comfort and Jonah Keller each blasted a home run and the visiting Bullpups (10-3, 8-2) defeated the Bears (3-10, 3-7). Eddie Dahle hit a home run for CV.

GSL 2A

Pullman 14-12, East Valley 1-1 (5): Adrian Hecker pitched a no-hitter for four innings and the visiting Greyhounds (8-2, 8-2) defeated the Knights (2-9, 1-8) in five innings in Game 2 of a doubleheader. James Halverson drove in three runs for Pullman. Kayden Alban scored the only run for EV.

Cash McCann drove in three runs on two hits in the opener.

West Valley 4-14, Clarkston 3-1: Ollie Spencer pitched a two-hitter striking out 13 over five innings and the Eagles (11-2, 10-1) defeated the visiting Bantams (5-7, 5-5) in Game 2 of doubleheader. Parker Nugen scored Clarkston’s only run.

Hewson Spencer, Scout Symmes and Noah Clouse each had one hit with one run scored for WV in the opener.

North Central 14, Rogers 7: Tavish Carruthers batted 4 for 4 with two RBIs, four runs scored and the Wolfpack (4-6, 4-5) defeated the visiting Pirates (0-11, 0-10). Hoffman led Rogers with two hits.

Softball

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley 17, Ferris 7 (5): Ella Bendele hit an inside -the -park home run and the Bears (2-9, 2-9) defeated the visiting Saxons (2-9, 1-8) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Shiloh McCoy, Lorraina Palmer and Bendele each drove in four runs for CV. Jadyn Hatchitt went 3 for 4 with three runs scored for Ferris.

Cheney 14, Mead 12: Reese Hebert drove in four runs and the Blackhawks (7-4, 7-4) defeated the visiting Panthers (10-3, 8-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Mead’s Paige Barton and Ava Cheney had three hits apiece.

Ridgeline 10, Shadle Park 7: Millie Dobyns and Colbie Hallett each knocked in three runs and the visiting Falcons (8-4, 7-4) defeated the Highlanders (3-7, 3-7) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Maddie Mann hit a home run for Shadle.

University 16, Gonzaga Prep 4 (6): Alaina Kudrna, Ella Jensen and Kai Coursey each hit a home run and fhe Titans (10-3, 9-2) defeated the visiting Bullpups (1-8, 1-8). Sophia Gum led G-Prep with two hits.

Mt. Spokane 13, Lewis and Clark 1 (5): Addison Jay and Emme Bond each hit a home run and the visiting Wildcats (12-1, 10-1) defeated the Tigers (4-6, 4-6). Isabella Heister scored the only run for LC.

Boys soccer

GSL 2A

North Central 2, East Valley 1: Javier Munoz Casau scored the opening goal and the Wolfpack (6-5-2, 5-2) defeated the visiting Knights (3-5-3, 2-2) in a GSL 2A game. Levi Reinhardt scored for East Valley.

West Valley 4, Deer Park 1: Moo had one goal and one assist and the Eagles (5-5-2, 5-2) defeated the visiting Stags (1-8-1, 0-7) in a GSL 2A game. Johnson scored for West Valley.

Pullman 9, Rogers 1: The visiting Greyhounds (7-1-2, 6-0) defeated the Pirates (2-6-3, 1-6).

Boys tennis

Central Valley 5, Ridgeline 2: In No. 1 singles, Sam Benedetti of Central Valley defeated Jackson Hieb of Ridgeline 6-4, 6-1. In No. 1 doubles, Turner Robertson and Evan Granly of Central Valley defeated David Macintosh and Andrew Bota of Ridgeline 6-2, 6-2.

Mead 7, Lewis and Clark 0: In No. 1 singles, Peter Farley of Mead defeated Anthony Sharman of Lewis and Clark 6-1, 6-2. In No. 1 doubles, Samuel Masinter and Joshua Knaggs of Mead defeated Benjamin Trombold and Gabe Dawley of Lewis and Clark 6-2, 6-0.

Clarkston 4, Deer Park 3: In No. 1 singles, Cody Whittle of Clarkston defeated Weston Honshiko of Deer Park 6-1, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Josh Krantz and Levi Bouldin of Deer Park defeated Markus Ellenwood and Brenton Wolf of Clarkston 7-5, 4-6 (4).

East Valley 4, Rogers 3: In No. 1 singles, Joseph Maughan of East Valley defeated Arthur Wedge of Rogers 6-2, 6-3. In No. 1 doubles, Javen Christensen and Brandon Acob of Rogers defeated Darren Shelley and Jameson Saeger of East Valley 6-2, 6-0.

Girls tennis

Cheney 6, Ferris 1: In No. 1 singles, Rachael Jones of Ferris defeated Victoria Baycroft of Cheney 6-4, 6-2. In No. 1 doubles, Clara Daul and Madison Anderson of Cheney defeated Ariana Kasimov and Noelle Curry of Ferris 6-1, 6-0.

Shadle Park 4, Gonzaga Prep 3: In No. 1 singles, Jamie Blankenagel of Shadle Park defeated Michaela Quinn of Gonzaga Prep 6-4, 6-1. In No. 1 doubles, June West and Maggie Lamberg of Gonzaga Prep defeated Milla Harrington and Jenny Meyer of Shadle Park 6-3, 6-2.

East Valley 6, Rogers 1: In No. 1 singles, Cristina Penaloza of Rogers defeated Eva Adolfson of East Valley 7-6 (12-10), 6-3. In No. 1 doubles, Marin Harless and Mae Miller of East Valley defeated Magalay Hernandez and Haenae So of Rogers 6-1, 6-1.

Clarkston 7, Deer Park 0: In No. 1 singles, Rachel Gall of Clarkston swept Kierstyn Ingram of Deer Park 6-0, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Preslee Dempsey and Tatum Sevy of Clarkston defeated Shania Shupe and Kayce Umbach of Deer Park 6-0, 6-1.