Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax shot and killed wife in murder-suicide, police say

By Avery Sloan Virginian-Pilot

Former Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax shot and killed his wife, Cerina Fairfax, before killing himself inside their home in Annandale, according to Fairfax County police.

Police went to the 8100 block of Guinevere Drive after midnight Thursday morning and found a man and woman dead inside of a home. A preliminary investigation found that Fairfax shot his wife before shooting himself, police said.

Both of the couple’s teenage children, a boy and a girl, were home at the time of the shooting, police Chief Kevin Davis said during a news conference. The son called 911. Grandparents, other family members and the victim services division of the police department were with the children as “their well-being is a primary concern,” Davis said.

Police found that Fairfax killed his wife in the basement of their home and then went to the primary bedroom upstairs and killed himself with the same gun.

“This has been an ongoing domestic dispute, surrounding what seems to be a complicated or messy divorce,” Davis said.

Ghazala Hashmi, the current lieutenant governor of Virginia, said in a statement that her thoughts are with the couple’s children, loved ones and numerous friends.

“Along with so many in the Commonwealth, I am filled with sorrow; I await further insights from our law enforcement officials,” Hashmi said.

Fairfax served as the 41st lieutenant governor from 2018-22 and was the second Black person elected statewide in Virginia. He was a Democrat who also ran for governor in 2021, finishing fourth in the primary election. In 2019, he faced sexual assault allegations dating from 2000 and 2004, which he denied. Before the sexual assault allegations, he had seemed poised for the role of governor.

Fairfax “was a rising star politically – not just in Northern Virginia, but in Virginia,” Davis said.

After serving in public office, he worked as an attorney. Cerina Fairfax worked as a dentist.