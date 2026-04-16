Grand slam in 10th inning sends Spokane Indians to 9-7 loss to Vancouver | NWL baseball

The Spokane Indians came from three runs down to take a 5-3 lead into the ninth inning. But reliever Francis Rivera allowed two home runs – a tying two-run shot in the ninth, and a grand slam in the 10th – rendering the comeback moot.

Carter Cunningham tied it in the ninth, Tucker Toman was grand in the 10th, and the Vancouver Canadians beat the Indians 9-7 in the third of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium on Thursday.

The Canadians (4-8) have hit three grand slams in the last two games. Toman finished 3 for 4 with two runs and four RBIs. Vancouver starter Daniel Guerra turned in a tremendous performance, striking out 11 over five no-hit innings.

The Indians only managed four hits, three in a five-run rally in the sixth – two of which combined didn’t travel 90 feet.

Rivera – who gave up Cunningham’s blast in the ninth – came back out for the 10th. With the automatic runner at second, Alexis Hernandez singled through the hole to put runners at the corners and Dub Gleeb walked to load the bases.

Manager Tom Sutaris came out for a mound visit, but it didn’t help. Toman crushed a 1-1 pitch over the tall wall in left field to clear the bases for his first homer of the season.

Max Belyeu hit a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom half, but it just wasn’t enough.

Rivera faced eight batters over the two innings and recorded three outs. He allowed six runs on three hits and two walks, throwing just 15 of his 33 pitches for strikes.

C’s leadoff hitter Maddox Latta jumped on Indians starter Jackson Cox’s first pitch of the game, clubbing it over the wall in front of the new video board in left center for his second home run of the season.

Vancouver added on to the lead in the fourth. Hernandez and Kendry Chirinos led off the inning with back-to-back singles, and Toman lofted a long fly ball to center that got over Caleb Hobson’s head for a double.

But Hernandez got a poor read on the ball and held second until he saw the ball get by Hobson. The relay throw came to shortstop Kelvin Hidalgo, who threw a strike to Alan Espinal at home and the catcher tagged Hernadez without a slide.

The next batter, JR Freethy, grounded to second but it went right through Tommy Hopfe and into short right field, allowing both runners to score for a 3-0 lead.

Guerra struck out the side in the bottom half and tossed another 1-2-3 in the fifth. But at 72 pitches on a cold night in mid-April, he had reached his limit and was lifted for a reliever in the sixth.

Reliever Trace Baker was greeted by back-to-back infield singles by Jacob Hinderleider and Caleb Hobson, then Jacob Humphrey lined a double to left to plate both. Hopfe walked, and Belyeu bunted both runners up.

Baker hit Ethan Hedges to load the bases and after Humphrey was forced at home, Kevin Fitzer walked to load the bases again, ending Baker’s appearance. Eminen Flores took over, but he walked Espinal to force in another run then Hinderleider reached on a throwing error and the Indians (5-7) fifth run of the rally crossed the plate.

It stayed that way until the ninth. Rivera got a ground out but then walked Latta, and Cunningham – who hit a grand slam on Wednesday – launched a long homer over the caboose in right center to tie it at 5-5.

Espinal walked to lead off the home half of the ninth. Hinderleider popped out to first, then Hobson was called out for interference while Espinal was running, and the double-play ended the inning.

The series continues Friday at 6:35 p.m.