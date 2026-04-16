Josh Ritter to perform to sold-out crowd at the Knit

From staff reports

Josh Ritter, one of the Inland Northwest’s own, is set to perform in front of a sold-out Knitting Factory crowd.

The singer-songwriter known for his authentic Americana sound and evocative lyrics was born and raised in Moscow, Idaho. He attended Oberlin College in Ohio – where he recorded his debut self-titled record – and Edinburgh’s School of Scottish Studies.

Ritter consistently released albums like “The Animal Years” and “Sermon on the Rocks” through the 2000s and 2010s. He has also released a record the past three years in a row, including “I Believe in You, My Honeydew” last year.

Ritter is known for songs such as “Getting Ready to Get Down,” “Change of Time,” “Strangers,” “Kathleen” and more.

Ritter will perform 7 p.m. Friday at the Knitting Factory.