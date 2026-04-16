Letters for Thursday, April 16

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Property tax break creates housing injustice

An almost effortless Google search of Spokane County home numbers will reveal the fact that there are 15,000 to 20,000 empty housing units. Why?

Another fact I realized after buying my last fixer upper is that a lot of these houses are tax exempt because these are owned by people that use the so-called low-income senior disabled property tax break but no longer live there and homes fall into uninsurable disrepair. My recent fixer paid no taxes for years.

So apparently, we have to wait for the heirs to sell the house? If these homes were taxed like the rest they likely wouldn’t hang on to these empty eyesores.

And now even Republican politicians are lauding the fact that we raised the maximum income cap to $74,000 a year to qualify for a senior disabled property tax break. That’s $37 an hour working 40 hours a week for 50 weeks.

Why is the government so incompetent or stupid? If I were a millennial or a Gen Z-er I’d be breathing fire at this housing injustice.

Mike Reno

Newman Lake

Politics or morality?

Michael Baumgartner’s support of Donald Trump has crossed the line. He supports a convicted felon. He supports a man found liable for sexual assault. He supports a man found liable for defamation. He supports a man convicted of fraud. He supports a serial grifter using high office for personal enrichment. He supports a pathological liar. He supports a man who embraces a genocidal Middle East warmonger, launching an illegal war of aggression in support of that warmonger’s religious zealotry. He supports a man who shamelessly portrays himself as Jesus Christ, with warplanes in the background, no less. He supports a man who pardons felons. He supports a man who surrounds himself with obsequious sycophants eager to do his bidding – a rogue’s gallery of incompetents with predictable consequences. Enough!

An old saying reminds us, “If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything.” What does Michael Baumgartner stand for? He’s shown us, often and repeatedly. Now the question is, “What do YOU stand for?”

Stand up for decency. Stand up for civic virtue. Stand up for America’s best interests. Say no to Michael Baumgartner’s selfish political interests.

Bruce Market

Spokane

Baumgartner backs Trump

Nothing the president has done displeases our representative. Cutting Medicare, Medicaid, school lunches, SNAP, Social Security all are fine with him. “We must fund the war.” Oh, he says he represents us, repeatedly! Baumgartner has just finished his two-week break, a time when he could have visited the detention center to check on the conditions of those snatched up or met with his constituents at town hall meetings not a pay per plate gathering.

Doesn’t sound very relational.

Vote to replace him with someone who listens, David Womack for Congress.

Cathy Gunderson

Spokane