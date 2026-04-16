Oysters, clams sold in Whatcom County recalled due to possible norovirus

Rachel Showalter The Bellingham Herald (Wash.)

The Washington State Department of Health issued a recall for commercially harvested oysters and clams that were shipped to locations across California, Oregon and Washington, including Whatcom County, due to possible norovirus contamination.

The oysters and clams were harvested from Mason County, Washington between March 22 and April 9 by Gomez Shellfish, LLC, and sold at the following local locations: * Community Food Co-op (Downtown Store) between March 27 and March 31. * Rock & Rye between March 29 and April 4. * Keenan’s at the Pier between March 19 and March 23, and between March 29 and April 3.

Whatcom County Health and Community Services (WCHCS) confirmed that the impacted businesses are no longer selling or serving the potentially contaminated products. WCHCS is advising anyone with these recalled products to throw them away.

Five people in Whatcom County who ate oysters linked to the recall have reported recent illnesses. Their symptoms included vomiting, diarrhea, stomach cramps and fatigue — usually one to two days after consumption. The symptoms are consistent with a “norovirus-like illness,” WCHCS said in an alert about the recall.

“Consuming raw shellfish greatly increases the risk of illness. Norovirus and some bacterial pathogens may be present in raw shellfish. We recommend cooking all molluscan shellfish to 145 degrees Fahrenheit before eating,” WCHCS said in the alert.

WCHCS advises those with symptoms of norovirus infection to contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care.

If you think you may have gotten sick from consuming shellfish, you can report suspected foodborne illness to WCHCS online.

More information about the recall can be found on the Washington State Department of Health Food Recalls and Safety Alerts page.