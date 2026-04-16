Pianist Pascal Rogé to make Spokane return at Gonzaga with Elena Font; plus next-day concert with GU professor

By Larry Lapidus For The Spokesman-Review

On the first of next month, it will be 17 years since the world-renowned French pianist Pascal Rogé joined the Spokane Symphony to open their 63rd season with a performance of Gershwin’s Concerto in F. There must have been something about Spokane that appealed to Rogé, an artist welcome at all of the world’s greatest musical venues, producing a steady stream of acclaimed recordings bearing the label of one of the world’s foremost classical recording companies, for he has returned twice to our city since then, and will be here yet again this week. In 2018 and again in 2023, he appeared with professor Kevin Hekmatpanah and the Gonzaga Orchestra in performances of concertos by Charles Camille Saint-Saens and Maurice Ravel.

On Saturday, Rogé and his wife, Elena Fonts, are appearing at noon at the Recital Hall of the Myrtle Woldson Center for the Performing Arts in works for piano, “4 hands” by Ravel, Manuel De Falla, Gabriel Fauré and Francis Poulenc. At 2 p.m. the following day, they will be joined by Hekmatpanah in his role as a cellist, performing works by Debussy, Piazzolla, DeFalla, Nadia and Lili Boulanger and another work by Poulenc, the formidable Sonata for Cello and Piano. The Rogé’s Spokane sojourn will culminate in a performance at 7:30 p.m. April 27 , when they will join the Gonzaga Symphony in Poulenc’s scintillatingly brilliant and virtuosic Concerto in D minor for Two Pianos.

Cellist and Gonzaga University professor Kevin Hekmatpanah. (Courtesy)

Rogé observed his 75th birthday last week, which was celebrated by Universal Classics with the release of an awe-inspiring 43-disc box of all of his recordings issued since 1969 under the Decca and London labels. That first disc contained works by the Hungarian Franz Liszt. Over the ensuing decades, Rogé exhibited a distinctive musical imagination and mastery of the tonal resources of the piano in works by composers of many nationalities: Beethoven, Bartok, Mozart, Gershwin, etc.

The chronologic arrangement of Roge’s big Decca box allows us to perceive his focus narrowing with the progress of his career almost exclusively to works by French composers. As he explained to Jim Tevenan, host of “In the Studio” on KPBX, because French is his native language, it is in the music of France that he finds it easiest to express the full range of thought and emotion within him. He was born into a musical household, and began to express himself in music and in French at about the same time.

He told Tevenan that, while Austro-German and Russian composers produce dense, lengthy works that concentrate on structure, French music is transparent, flexible and concerned with conveying the emotional impact which life has on our senses. It is not surprising, then, that Rogé’s playing is fabulously colorful, rhythmically flexible and mysteriously suggestive of images, scents and fleeting states of emotion. The next two weeks will give us three opportunities of experiencing this mystery for ourselves.