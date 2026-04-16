Police: Security lapses helped dangerous patient escape WA psychiatric hospital

By Puneet Bsanti (Tacoma) News Tribune

A man who escaped from Western State Hospital two weeks ago and was considered dangerous has been arrested.

Joshua Dylan Rice, 45, broke out of the hospital in Lakewood around 8 p.m. on March 31, according to Clark County Jail news release. Charging documents show a Lakewood officer was dispatched to the facility the next day at about 10:15 a.m.

Rice was facing criminal charges in Clark County for first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and theft of a motor vehicle. He also has known criminal history in Multnomah County, Oregon.

SeaTac police encountered Rice through a reported call for service at a local business for trespassing and theft on Sunday, according to a Lakewood Police Department news release.

“Upon his arrest for these charges the officers learned of his outstanding warrants and booked him into jail,” the release said.

King County corrections transported Rice to Pierce County, the release said.

Pierce County prosecutors charged Rice with second-degree escape April 8, according to court records. A bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Jail records show Rice was booked into the Pierce County Jail Wednesday at 9:49 a.m.

Charging documents show Rice was ordered to the hospital in 2024. He returned in September 2025 after he was found not competent to stand trial.

Rice had a “well thought out and planned escape” from the hospital, according to a Lakewood Police Department report used in charging documents.

Video footage of the escape showed Rice kicking out the fencing that secured the patio on Ward E where he lived, according to charging documents. Rice moved chairs to support himself while kicking the fence. In an attempt to distract anyone from what he did, Rice started doing push-ups.

Rice reportedly escaped to the exterior yard, documents show. There were freshly broken tree branches propped against a fence. The upper fencing was torn out, and a loudspeaker was dangling, according to charging documents. Police could not find any footprints, and it was unclear where Rice went.

Police noted that protocol was not followed by hospital staff, documents show. The director of security at the hospital told police that staff are required to enter each room and visually confirm the patient’s head and feet. Staff did not enter Rice’s room because he did not like people entering.

“Had this been done, staff would have realized that Joshua had arranged his bedding to give the appearance that he was asleep,” an officer wrote in his report.

Another security staff member said nursing staff are required to check patients every 15 minutes to make sure their chests are rising and falling, documents show. The director of security told police those protocols were not followed.

“Additionally, protocol requiring staff presence when a patient is on the patio was not followed,” the officer wrote.

Rice was considered dangerous due to the “violent nature” of his alleged crimes, according to the release following his escape.

Rice is set to be arraigned in the Pierce County Superior Court Thursday afternoon, records show.

In addition to the charges in Clark County, Rice has active warrants out in Kittitas County Superior Court and Walla Walla County District Court, according to court documents.