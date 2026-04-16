Reel Rundown: ‘Scarpetta’ manages adapting two novels into one miniseries with dual portrayals of characters past and present

By Dan Webster For The Spokesman-Review

It is no easy job to adapt a novel to a visual medium, even when the medium is an extended miniseries instead of a mere two-hour feature film.

For one thing, the two art forms are so different. How many times have you watched a movie taken from a best-selling novel and realized the protagonists were nothing like how you had pictured them in your mind? (Case in point: Tom Cruise as the title character taken from Lee Child’s “Reacher” novels.)

Nicole Kidman may not be a perfect fit for novelist Patricia Cornwell’s character Kay Scarpetta, whom the author describes as “brilliant, blonde and blue-eyed.” But Kidman, the Oscar-winning actor who plays Scarpetta in the eight-episode Amazon miniseries “Scarpetta,” is talented enough to be convincing.

It is hardly the most difficult portrayal that Kidman has managed over her career. Remember her impersonation of Lucille Ball in 2021’s “Being the Ricardos”?

What helps is that in the miniseries, which was developed by Elizabeth Sarnoff, Kidman is only one half of the Scarpetta role. She plays the older version of the character, while an equally good Rosy McEwen plays the character of years past. The reason for the dueling Scarpettas is because the series was adapted from two different Cornwell novels: 1990’s “Postmortem” and 2021’s “Autopsy.”

So we have two competing stories. And though they’re separated by 28 years, the connection – appropriately enough – is murder. A series of them, in fact, and much of the action involves the contemporary Scarpetta (Kidman) worrying that her younger self (McEwen) made a mistake in the case that established her reputation as a skilled forensic pathologist.

Just as Scarpetta herself is portrayed by two actors, so are the other principal characters. One is the retired police detective Pete Marino, the contemporary version played by Bobby Cannavale and the past version played – conveniently enough – by Cannavale’s actor son, Jake Cannavale.

Others include Scarpetta’s obstreperous sister Dorothy (Jamie Lee Curtis and Amanda Righetti), her niece Lucy (Ariana DeBose and Savannah Lumar) and her FBI agent husband Benton (Simon Baker and Hunter Parrish).

In the contemporary half of the series, Scarpetta has returned to her job as Virginia’s chief medical examiner. Almost immediately she is faced with the murder of a woman that closely resembles her first case from so long ago. This similarity causes her to begin doubting everything about her career.

Yet that is hardly all the miniseries is concerned with. Perfectly (if irritatingly) portrayed by Curtis, sister Dorothy is a wildly irresponsible, often manic, young-adult author who is jealous of Scarpetta. And along with everything else, her worries about her daughter, Lucy – who is mourning the death of her wife – put a strain on everyone.

As for Scarpetta’s husband, Benton, we see how he first connected with Scarpetta as well as decades later when the two are forced to weather personal and professional conflicts. We learn as well that Benton harbors deep-rooted secrets that he has kept from everyone – even Scarpetta.

Add in the interoffice battles that Scarpetta wages with her boss and the bizarre therapeutic relationship Lucy and Dorothy have with an artificial intelligence program (played by Janet Montgomery) that represents Lucy’s dead wife and … well, you have a lot of material to fill all eight episodes – and more.

Which is fitting since reports are that Amazon Studios has already ordered a second season of “Scarpetta.” This is good if only because some of us want a few questions answered.

Most important, where can we buy access to Lucy’s all-knowing artificial-intelligence program? Good therapy is so expensive these days, you know.