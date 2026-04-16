Senate votes to allow mining near Minnesota wilderness

By Maxine Joselow New York Times

WASHINGTON – The Senate voted Thursday to allow mining upstream from Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, one of the largest and most visited expanses of federally protected lakes and forests in the United States.

By a vote of 50-49, senators passed a resolution that would repeal a moratorium on new mining across more than 225,000 acres of the Superior National Forest, which includes the Boundary Waters. The House already passed the Republican-led measure, which now heads to President Donald Trump, who is expected to sign it into law.

The vote was a victory for Twin Metals Minnesota, a subsidiary of Chilean mining giant Antofagasta. The company wants to build a copper and nickel mine about 5 miles southwest of the wilderness area, and the Biden administration complicated its plans by banning mining there until 2043.

Environmentalists have fought for years to block the proposed mine, saying it could contaminate the region’s interconnected lakes and streams with heavy metals, sulfuric acid and other toxic substances. Native American tribes fear the runoff from mining could devastate a watershed they rely on for fishing and wild rice harvesting. Fishing and hunting groups have also been opposed.

The Boundary Waters’ boreal forests provide crucial habitat for hundreds of species including the black bear, Canada lynx and gray wolf. Deep underground lies an estimated 4 billion tons of copper and nickel ore. The area is believed to hold one of the world’s largest undeveloped mineral deposits.

The U.S. Forest Service in 2016 and again in 2022 concluded that the proposed mine posed significant risks, including potential water and soil contamination.

Senate Republicans introduced the resolution to allow mining in the area under the Congressional Review Act of 1996, which lets lawmakers reverse recent federal regulations with a simple majority vote. Before the vote, many Democrats and legal experts argued that the moratorium on mining was not a regulation, and thus the 1996 law did not apply.

Two Republicans, Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, joined Democrats to vote against the resolution. The only senator who did not cast a vote was Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

Kathy Graul, a spokesperson for Twin Metals Minnesota, said the company was “very appreciative” of the senators who supported the resolution. She rejected the notion that the proposed mine would cause ecological damage, saying it would comply with Minnesota’s strict standards on water quality.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.