Spokane Bike Swap returns Saturday with new window for discounted rides

Spring has sprung, and Spokane County residents can find a new-to-them ride to enjoy all season long this Saturday.

The Spokane Bike Swap and Expo returns Saturday. Hundreds of new and used bikes of all styles and sizes will be available for perusing and purchase.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center. And for the first time in the event’s history, prospective buyers will be able to purchase bikes for up to 50% off their original price starting at 2 p.m., according to a news release from organizers.

The bike swap will also feature more than 40 vendors, including local bike shops, outdoors groups and various clubs. In addition to a new ride, attendees will have the opportunity to find all necessary equipment and connect with the local community.

Inland Northwest cyclists looking to sell their bikes can still register online through spokanebikeswap.com. A 10% consignment fee is collected by the swap organizers for every bike sold. The drop-off window for bikes to be sold during the event is Friday from 3 to 7 p.m.

Children 12 years old and younger can enter the event free of charge. Tickets for all others are $7 when purchased online through the swap’s website, or $10 at the door.