Spokane Symphony’s Chamber Soiree to bring two nights of music to Historic Davenport Hotel

From staff reports

The Spokane Symphony will return to the Historic Davenport Hotel for two nights of classical music during Chamber Soiree next week.

On Wednesday and Thursday evenings, the symphony will bring small ensembles of their esteemed orchestra members just a few blocks away from their Fox Theater homestead to one of the city’s most historic buildings. Under the lavish architecture and lush designs, these small groups will perform select favorites from an array of prominent composers.

General admission gallery seating can be purchased through the Fox Theater website for $45 while table seating, which includes a glass of wine and light fare from the Historic Davenport Hotel kitchen, can be purchased for $125.