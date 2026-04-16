This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"The New Perimenopause" by Mary Claire Haver. (Rodale/TNS) (PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE/TNS)

Publishers Weekly, Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Rites of the Starling,” Devney Perry (Red Tower)

2. “Revenge Prey: A Prey Novel,” John Sandford (Putnam)

3. “Yesteryear: A Novel,” Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

4. “The Correspondent: A Novel,” Virginia Evans (Crown)

5. “Starside (Deluxe Limited Edition),” Alex Aster (Avon)

6. “Bloodsinger,” Juliette Cross (Bramble)

7. “Judge Stone: A Novel,” Viola Davis and James Patterson (Little, Brown)

8. “The Night We Met (Deluxe Edition),” Abby Jimenez (Forever)

9. “The Ending Writes Itself: A Novel,” Evelyn Clarke (Harper)

10. “Into the Blue: A Love Story,” Emma Brodie (Ballantine)

Nonfiction

1. “The New Perimenopause: An Evidence-Based Guide to Surviving the Zone of Chaos and Feeling Like Yourself Again,” Mary Claire Haver (Rodale)

2. “Joyful, Anyway,” Kate Bowler (Dial)

3. “London Falling: A Mysterious Death in a Gilded City and a Family’s Search for Truth,” Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)

4. “Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage,” Belle Burden (Dial)

5. “King Arthur Baking Company’s Book of Pizza: Recipes for Every Pizza Maker,” King Arthur Baking (Simon Element)

6. “Keep It Simple Y’all: Easy dinners from Your Barefoot Neighbor,” Matthew Bounds (Clarkson Potter)

7. “Planet Money: A Guide to the Economic Forces That Shape Your Life,” Alex Mayyasi (Norton)

8. “The Anatomy of Awakening: The 5 Hidden Codes to Activate Self-Healing, Unlock Your Higher Consciousness, and Live Your Divine Destiny,” Sue Morter (Hay House)

9. “Burn the Haystack: Decode Dating, Torch the Duds, and Make Room for Men Who Matter,” Jennie Young (Morrow)

10. “In a World of Sunrises: 365 Days of Heart, Soul, and Hope,” Cleo Wade (Avid Reader)