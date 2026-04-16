Victoria Beckham breaks silence on feud with son Brooklyn (sort of)

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Victoria Beckham has broken her silence – obliquely – on the long-simmering feud she and husband David have had with their eldest son, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

The Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer, 51, told WSJ. Magazine she’s a “reformed control freak” and “being a parent of young adult children and adult children … (is) very different from having little children.”

“I think that we’re trying to do the best we can,” said Beckham, who with the 50-year-old soccer star shares three other kids aged 14 to 23.

“We love our children so much,” said Posh. “We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we’ve been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that’s all I really want to say about it.”

Brooklyn in January slammed the “backwards” speculation that he’s controlled by his wife, the 31-year-old daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz.

“I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life,” said Brooklyn, who accused his folks of pulling out all the stops “to preserve their own facade.”

He also said he does “not want to reconcile with my family” and said his parents have been “trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my (2022) wedding, and it hasn’t stopped.”