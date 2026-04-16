Why the OKC Thunder may no longer be Seattle’s most-hated team | Commentary

By Matt Calkins Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Russell Wilson back to Lumen Field? That was no more than a three on the Seattle sports-hate Richter scale.

Players from the sign-stealing Astros stepping into the batter’s box at T-Mobile? That might be closer to a six.

But assuming the Sonics come back to town – something that feels significantly closer to when than if – what kind of greeting would the Thunder get at Climate Pledge Arena? Would the players endure extreme derision because of their owner’s now-18-year-old decision to move the team from Seattle to Oklahoma City?

Just thinking aloud, because it’s that time of year again – time when Oklahoma City is ramping up for the NBA playoffs as the favorite to win the championship. The Thunder did just that last year, taking down the Pacers in the seven-game Finals to A) capture their first title, and B) twist a knife in Seattleites’ sides.

I don’t know how Browns fans feel when the Ravens come to town. Not sure how Texans fans feel about the Titans, either. Both of those bases watched their teams leave their home cities, but each got a new franchise within five years.

The Thunder, though, are a little different. They have been a near two-decade reminder of what Seattle doesn’t have. And though there may be a fair number of former fans who have tuned out the NBA since the Sonics’ departure, the loathing surrounding OKC’s title run last year was palpable around here.

This year, however, isn’t quite the same. Not because the Thunder are any weaker – they finished with the best record in the NBA (64-18), have the overwhelming favorite to win league MVP (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) and are the sportsbooks’ pick to repeat (+110). It’s because tempering that title possibility (probability?) is the enthusiasm surrounding a potential Sonics return.

It’s easier to stomach an ex’s success when you have a flame of your own. Seattle isn’t quite there with the Sonics yet, but the courting process is going swimmingly. Might help Seattle fans deal with a few things. Things such as …

The Thunder being the most complete team in the NBA. There really isn’t a weakness on this roster, which is why for the first couple months it looked as if OKC had a shot to break the Warriors’ season win record of 73 wins. The only thing that really slowed the Thunder was injuries, with Gilgeous-Alexander (31.1 points, 6.6 rebounds) limited to 68 games, Chet Holmgren (17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.9 blocks) playing 69, Jalen Williams (17.1 points, 5.5 assists) logging 33, Ajay Mitchell (13.6 points) playing 57 and Jared McCain (10.4 points) posting 30.

The short-handed nature of this year’s team helped boost Shai’s MVP chances, but all those guys mentioned above are healthy for the playoffs. Good for Oklahoma City. Not great for Seattle.

To be fair, I think it’s a stretch to say that all this would be happening in the Emerald City if the Sonics had stayed put. It’s impossible to know who would have been drafted, what trades would have been made or what free agents would have signed if the team remained in town. Current OKC general manager Sam Presti did briefly oversee the Sonics, but only after being hired by owner Clay Bennett, who moved the team to his home state of Oklahoma.

It’s not, however, a stretch to suggest that this city’s animosity toward another professional sports franchise is up there with any town in the country.

As it stands, the NBA is exploring the possibility of expansion in Las Vegas in Seattle. And yet – and this is the furthest thing from scientific – it seems 90% of the media’s attention regarding expansion focuses on the 206. The nostalgia. The heartbreak. The idea of players such as Gary Payton and Shawn Kemp finally getting their jerseys retired in their rightful setting.

It feels as if hoop fans around the world have collectively grieved with Seattle over these past 18 years – while locals are ready to celebrate a return.

But I doubt that’s going to soften the angst toward the Thunder much. Huskies fans loathe the Ducks. Mariners fans love booing certain Astros. And there’s a rotating divisional door of rivals for Seahawks fans to despise. But there’s nothing quite like the antagonism toward OKC.

Hopefully, these NBA playoffs are entertaining. There is certainly enough talent at the top to make them interesting.

But once again, the Thunder look like the clear favorites. That hurts. Just maybe not quite like it once did.