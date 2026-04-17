A Grip on Sports: After failing miserably Thursday, we try to bounce back with a double-headed column today, one that looks forward and back

A GRIP ON SPORTS • The high temperature in Spokane has a chance to top 70 degrees this weekend. Which makes it the perfect time to step outside, take a deep breath and wonder why the NBA and NHL playoffs kick into full gear in mid-April. Winter sports in the spring? Not sure it is conducive to high ratings.

•••••••

• It’s a conundrum all right. Especially for those of us who live north of the 45th parallel. You know, where the sun hides below the horizon for most of the NHL and NBA season. It takes something special to want to step inside this time of year and settle in front of the TV for games played on ice or featuring possession after possession of iso ball.

Super teams help, but the NHL’s two-time defending champions play in Florida, for goodness sakes, which sort of kills the plays-on-ice vibe. And the NBA’s defending champs just happens to be the most-hated team in the Northwest, a moniker the Oklahoma City Thunder won’t forfeit even if the Sonics return down the road.

The ability to draw ratings in this part of the world is compromised when the sun decides to pound us for 12 or 13 hours a day. But there is hope. When the two leagues finally reach their final rounds, in early June, maybe we’ll all be sick of sunshine and flowers and pollen. Being indoors, shades drawn, will actually beckon. And the chance to watch the Thunder and Panthers try to win another title will keep us there.

• The Mariners returned home late Thursday night after another loss to the Padres. And, yes, Andrés Muñoz was with them. The bigger question is, though, did he find his lost slider somewhere in the journey?

Muñoz has been looking for the feel for his best pitch all season. For some reason the grip feels wrong. And unless Muñoz can make it right again, the M’s grip on a special season may just slip away. He’s that important to their chances. As is any lights-out closer.

Texas is also in town. Tonight’s game is on Mariners TV, however you access that, starting at 6:45. Saturday the teams will be on Fox, with first pitch scheduled for 4:15 p.m. The series finishes Sunday, back on Mariners TV at 1:10 p.m.

• I had a Muñoz-like Thursday morning. Hung a slider and the computer programs I battle each morning to get this column to you knocked it out of this world. Literally. I made one mistake when the system decided to log me out and, boom, all my work was lost. At least my ability to get it to you.

And, thanks to a day with a bunch of appointments on my schedule, I was unable to fix it in a timely manner.

I did all the work. So I thought I would share it with you today, at the bottom of our usual Friday report.

My thoughts. The stories I had linked (in some, but not all cases, as I was unable to find some of them this morning).

Hopefully, it won’t happen again. Though that would mean I had quit making errors. Hanging metaphorical sliders if you will. And nothing in my history shows that’s possible.

•••

WSU: Greg Woods has noticed how well the rebuilt defensive line has competed this spring. And thought it was a good time to get to the heart of the matter. He has this story on one of the Cougars’ new linemen. It explains how Paul Hutson III might just be right in his confident pronouncements. … The rebuild of the basketball roster seems almost avalanche-like. The Cougs added a point guard from Wake Forest on Thursday, Sebastian Akins, filling in one of the most-important positions on the court with an experienced player. Greg has that story as well. … When Mouhamed Gueye left Pullman for the NBA, he knew he had a shot in the league – if he was exceptional at stopping the opponents’ shots. He’s done just that. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, Jon Wilner notes in an S-R column conference realignment in the West is still ongoing, as the trickle-down effect of Oklahoma and Texas moving to the SEC in 2021 began an avalanche that’s still hitting hard west of the Rockies. … The NCAA is moving toward eliminating the week zero designation and just starting the football season in late August for everyone. It will allow more leeway for expanded playoffs on the back end. … If that change is made, new Oregon State coach JaMarcus Shephard is all in. And all in playing whenever the Pac-12 can have the stage to itself. The conference meetings are going on in Corvallis. … Washington held its eighth spring practice Thursday, with the offensive line taking centerstage. … The Ducks have players with five-star pedigree on their roster. And others who don’t have such a resume but punch above their weight. … Colorado built momentum during spring ball. … A Utah player who changed positions is standing out at his new spot. … Arizona State’s 29-year-old strength coach, a former Sun Devil lineman, died Wednesday night. The school cancelled Thursday’s practice. … Boise State added an assistant known as a tackling specialist. … San Diego State went with experience when picking a portal addition at linebacker. … In basketball news, Oregon State’s men are in the midst of their roster rebuild, which seems to grow each day. … The Arizona regents approved Tommy Lloyd’s new contract. … Boise State added a defensive specialist from the portal. … The Oregon women added size. … Colorado State added a player from rival Wyoming.

Gonzaga: You know how pro leagues host free agents for visits and make sure they don’t leave town without agreeing to a deal? With the Zags’ visitor this weekend, Arizona State transfer Massamba Diop, a 7-foot-1 center who seems to address their biggest portal need, they need to adopt that mindset. Or, to put it in a film sense, make him an offer he can’t refuse. Theo Lawson explains why Diop is a great fit and what other schools are trying to lure him.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, the Montana men and women added multiple players from the portal the past few days. Former Gonzaga player Paige Lofing is one of the women’s additions. … Montana State has been busy as well. … Idaho State held its spring game last Saturday, with the defense having an obvious upper hand. … Utah Tech will hold its game tomorrow.

Indians: Did you know Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Palmer never gave up a grand slam? He also, at one point in his career, had more bases-loaded walks than any pitcher ever. His reasoning was simple. One run was better than four. He never gave in. Just mentioning that point for no reason. Well, that’s not true. The Indians’ pitching staff gave up their third grand slam in two night Thursday, and earned another loss. As Dave Nichols tells us in this story, this one was 9-7 in 10 innings.

Preps: Five sports, multiple competitions and innumerable names make up this roundup of Thursday’s action.

Mariners: The road trip ended Thursday with another loss. A 5-2 defeat in San Diego that extended the M’s road losing streak to eight games. … We linked this story above on Muñoz’s issues with his command. And do it again here. … Bryan Woo’s balk Tuesday? Umpire Bill Miller told manager Dan Wilson “he saw (Josh Naylor) wasn’t close enough to make the tag,” which would make the call correct. Except Naylor did make a tag, proving he was close enough. Then again, Miller seems to be overturned on balls and strikes as much as any umpire in baseball, which might explain why he couldn’t see the tag.

Sounders: The new grass at Lumen Field was challenged right off the bat this week, with the USWNT and the Sounders playing on consecutive nights. The turf seemed to hold up well.

Storm: The work has begun. The WNBA season is not all that far away.

Seahawks: We linked Bob Condotta’s thoughts on the Hawks’ draft choices yesterday, though you didn’t get to see them. The story is on the S-R site today, so you can. … Others have their thoughts on their picks as well.

Kraken: The season is over. Thankfully. And it ended on a 2-0 loss to Colorado. Also appropriately.

Golf: The LIV Tour announced it is all in for 2026, even if its live stream isn’t.

•••

• As I mentioned above, yesterday’s report starts below. Sorry again about the screw-up. Until later …

•••••••••••••••••••••

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Today is about one word. The most important word in college athletics these days. Money. How’s that for ruining your Thursday morning faster than Andrés Muñoz’s inability to locate his slider ruined everyone’s Wednesday night?

•••••••

• It’s pretty appropriate it costs about the same to watch the Mariners on TV this year as it does to spend a day at an amusement park. The ups and downs of Space Mountain or Expedition Everest have nothing on the first month of this season.

Sweep the Astros at home. Roll into San Diego and find ways to lose the first two, despite excellent starting pitching and, Wednesday night at least, timely hitting. Poor decisions, shaky defense and a big dumpster-sized hole at the top of the lineup.

Mariners baseball, April 2026, everyone.

• What’s worse, Muñoz coming out of the bullpen with a four-run lead and the M’s losing 7-6, or your favorite college basketball team having to shop in the bargain bin of the transfer portal market?

For everyone in the region, except maybe Gonzaga, that question is applicable because the latter part of it is true. And, in one respect, it might even be true for the Zags.

What’s that now? Haven’t the Bulldogs raised enough money to compete with the other powers of the sport, considering the athletic program doesn’t have to earmark millions for football? Sorry folks, that might not be the case. You know how much gas prices have spike recently? That’s pretty much the same in the transfer market. Especially among the spots of need for Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs’ No. 1 priority seems to be a big man to slide into Graham Ike’s spot. Well, not exactly. Ike was a inside presence. Braden Huff’s return from injury – all signs point to Huff staying in Spokane another year – should cover that well. What Mark Few needs is a rim protector who can stretch the floor.

That type of player is in high demand. The supply is not that great. Any Econ 101 student knows that leads to higher prices.

Whether Gonzaga can find the right player within its payroll will be worth watching over the next few weeks.

• At least the Zags have a decent budget to work with. That’s not the case in Cheney or Moscow or most-significantly considering what’s already happened and what looms in the fall, Pullman.

The Cougars started this week basically without a roster. Just about every player who left did so with a good idea they could make more money elsewhere. That’s because Washington State has less money to work with than its peers. According to the folks I’ve talked with who know, quite a bit less. David Riley and his staff have been forced to be creative. To balance the type of player they want with what they can afford. It’s their version of “Moneyball.”

Will it work? Players are signing on. The roster is being rebuilt. (Another lower-division scorer came on board Wednesday.) Positions covered.

None of the names are familiar. None will show up on any top-100 (or maybe even the top-250) lists. None are getting huge deals. It is the reality of the situation in Bohler. Money is tight, budgets thin, splurging is not possible.

Unless buying a possible incoming transfer a triple-decker cone at Ferdinand’s is your definition of splurging.

• The Cougars’ Pac-12 doppelganger in Corvallis is dealing with a similar dynamic. With one major difference. Oregon State is undergoing a coaching transition. That led to a roster purge rivaling the Cougars’. Pretty much every player left town. A rebuild has begun.

But the Beavers have more money to spend. John Canzano reported outgoing athletic director Scott Barnes found some money for men’s basketball as he was cleaning out his office. The new staff seems to have used it to outbid other Pac-12 members for a couple players, including Big Sky Freshman of the Year, Idaho’s Jackson Rasmussen.

• Which brings us to Idaho and Eastern Washington.

The Vandal men have a lot of holes – at least a half-dozen players hit the portal including Rasmussen, Lake City High grad Kolton Mitchell and Jack Payne – to fill but may have to wait a while to find the right players. At least until the price points are established.

The cash-strapped Eagles are lucky. Dan Monson’s roster has stayed relatively intact. It’s been quiet in Cheney. In this day and age, no news really is good news.

As is being able to raise money.

•••

WSU: We mentioned the Cougar men added another player from the portal. His name is Ronnie Harrison and he comes in with wide shoulders and a strong resume. Greg Woods has more in this story. … Greg is also busy with football, of course, with spring practice in full swing. Today’s subject? The Cougar running backs. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, Canzano has some thoughts on the three biggest questions facing the conference. … We mentioned in passing Oregon State’s open athletic director position. The school has selected a search committee. We have to wonder if 13 is still unlucky? … The Times’ story covering Washington’s Tuesday practice at the Seahawks’ VMAC is available on the S-R site today. … Oregon fans had questions. They got answers. … UCLA has to improve on defense. It’s a priority. … Arizona State is counting on a new player to help on that side of the ball. … He’ll run up against an improved Arizona offensive line. … Boise State features a hometown kid at receiver. … Need money? Sell advertising space on your jerseys like Fresno State. … In basketball news, Jon Wilner handicaps the Big 12 men’s race for next season. Good for him. But his rankings will change. … The Beavers continue to spend and add players. The latest? Former USF standout Legend Smiley. The number of open spots has continued to grow. … Utah State is following an old-fashioned path for its roster additions.

Gonzaga: Steele Venters deserves an eighth year. We know that sounds weird, but if the NCAA is handing out waivers like so much Halloween candy, Venters is the type of player who deserves a king size Reese’s. Read Theo Lawson’s story about Venters announcing he’s headed to UW and tell us that’s not true. Add in the fact Venters, who we’ve known since middle school, is a great person and the NCAA would be wise to allow him one more year. … Ryan Nembhard has proved he belongs in the NBA.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, both Montana basketball teams added players yesterday. … The newest Montana State big feels he will fit in well with the men’s offense. … Weber State’s new coach signed a four-year deal. … Why Montana State for football? It was a tough choice for one player.

Preps: If you are wondering why there is no roundup this morning, one word explains it all. No, not money. Rain. Spring is for the outdoor sports. And outdoors was a mess yesterday.

Indians: The grounds crew at Avista Stadium was able to get the field ready for Wednesday night’s game between the Indians and Vancouver, but even that stellar group couldn’t do anything about Spokane’s pitching staff. As Dave Nichols tells us, that group gave up two grand slams in a 14-6 defeat.

Mariners: We’re sorry to say we watched the Muñoz meltdown. The seeing-eye hits. The Randy Arozarena flub in left-field that allowed the winning run to score. So did Ryan Divish. And he had to write about it. … One thing is for certain. The top three starters have been as good as just about anyone in baseball. And Mt. Spokane High grad Drew Rasmussen has been as well for the Rays. … There was a balk called on Bryan Woo on Tuesday. We watched the video. And don’t understand it. Neither do the M’s.

Seahawks: As the draft looms in about a week, the Times’ Bob Condotta does his annual Nostradamus imitation. He tries to guess the four folks who Seattle will pick. My guess? The Hawks will end up with more than four picks.

Storm: Seattle is doing the right thing. A rebuild is better than just mucking around in the WNBA’s middle tier again. That Times’ story is on the S-R site today.

Sounders: The CONCACAF Champions Cup is over for Seattle. Done in by the inability to score in Mexico. Yes, the Sounders won Wednesday night. But they also gave up a goal. Away goals are still a tiebreaker in this competition.

Kraken: Can the franchise establish itself deep into the heart of the city before the NBA returns to tug at it even more? … By the way, they lost again Wednesday. The season is almost over.

Golf: All signs are pointing to the Saudi money drying up for LIV Golf. Which means, well, no one is quite sure right now. But it doesn’t bode well for the upstart tour.

Pickleball: Did you know there is a semi-pro pickleball team in Spokane? If you did, you have one on us. Cannon Barnett has this story on the Spokane Badgers.

•••

• My dad would be really proud of me. After a final check of my 2025 return yesterday, I caught a couple small items. Fixed them. And sent the whole thing off to D.C. (or wherever the server farm is where they are kept). Kim and I getting a refund of, well, let’s say it’s just barely enough to buy a hamburger at Mickey D’s and leave it at that. Almost broke even. Of course, I also had to send an estimate tax payment for my 2026 return yesterday, so it was an expensive day. Until later …