Ben Wartinger pitches Ridgeline baseball over University; Emme Bond hits two homers for Mt. Spokane softabll | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

Ridgeline 6, University 1: Ben Wartinger struck out seven over 61/3 innings, allowing one unearned run on two hits and four walks, and the Falcons (10-4, 9-2) defeated the Titans (12-2, 10-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Mikey Macall went 2 for 5 with three RBIs and Caden Andreas had three hits with a run for Ridgeline.

Mt. Spokane 11, Cheney 4: Braeden Parker went 2 for 3 with a grand slam and the visiting Wildcats (8-6, 8-3) defeated the Blackhawks (0-14, 0-11). Kaden Rasmussen went 1 for 2 with an RBI for Cheney.

Ferris 17, Mead 3: Holt Dissmore went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs and the Saxons (7-6, 6-5) beat the visiting Panthers (6-8, 4-7). Houston Smith had two hits, four runs and three RBIs, and Colton Smith added two hits, three runs and two RBIs for Ferris.

Gonzaga Prep 12, Lewis and Clark 2: Jaxson Buckner went 3 for 4 with three doubles and three RBIs and the Bullpups (11-3, 9-2) beat the visiting Tigers (4-10, 4-7). Anthony Karis, Ace Click and Jackson Mott all knocked in two runs each for G-Prep, and Mott struck out six over four innings. Hendryk Stelle went 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI for LC.

Shadle Park 18, Central Valley 7: Roy’al Pierre-Lacy went 3 for 4 with two home runs, six RBIs and four runs and the visiting Highlanders (4-9, 2-9) defeated the Bears (3-11, 3-8). Matthew Pugh went 4 for 5 with three doubles and four RBIs for Shadle. Tyson Blake went 3 for 4 with an RBI and a run for Central Valley.

Softball

Mt. Spokane 11, Ridgeline 0: Emme Bond went 2 for 4 with two home runs, four RBIs and two runs and the visiting Wildcats (13-1, 11-1) defeated the Falcons (8-5, 7-5) in five innings. Addison Jay struck out 10 in a one-hit complete game for Mt. Spokane.

University 20, Shadle Park 1: Alaina Kudrna went 2 for 4 with a home run, a double, two runs and three RBIs and the visiting Titans (11-3, 10-2) defeated the Highlanders (3-8, 3-8) in five innings. McKenzie Duncan led Shadle Park with a triple.

Ferris 9, Lewis and Clark 7: Ellie Robinson went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run and the visiting Saxons (3-9, 2-8) defeated the visiting Tigers (4-7, 4-7). Izzy Heister went 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run for Lewis and Clark.

Mead 13, Gonzaga Prep 2: Paige Barton went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs and the visiting Panthers (11-3, 9-3) defeated the Bullpups (1-9, 1-9) in five innings. Emma Laughlin went 1 for 2 with an RBI for Gonzaga Prep.

Cheney 15, Central Valley 5: Maddy Hurley went 3 for 4 with two doubles, three runs and three RBIs and the Blackhawks (8-4, 8-4) defeated the visiting Bears (2-10, 2-10) in six innings. Shiloh McCoy hit a home run with three RBIs for Central Valley.

Boys soccer

Ferris 2, Mt. Spokane 1: Marcus Saba scored an insurance goal in the 56th minute and the Saxons (6-3, 2-3) held off the visiting Wildcats (5-4-1, 1-4-0) in a GSL 4A/3A match at ONE Spokane Stadium. Daniel Zgherea scored in the 61st minute on a PK for Mt. Spokane.

Ridgeline 1, Gonzaga Prep 1: Luis Garcia scored the equalizer in the 70th minute and the Bulllpups (5-0-3, 3-0-2) tied the visiting Falcons (4-1-3, 3, 0-2) with a 1-1 draw in a GSL 4A/3A match. Draeden Simatos scored the goal for Ridgeline.

Lewis and Clark 6, University 1: Carter Bucklin and Beau Dix scored two goals apiece and the visiting Tigers (7-3, 4-1) topped the Titans (4-5-1, 2-2-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Ryker Kehahuna scored in the 70th minute for U-Hi.

Mead 4, Cheney 0: Toby Sandberg scored a goal, assisted on another and the Panthers (5-3-2, 3-1-1) shut out the visiting Blackhawks (2-8, 0-5) in a GSL 4A/3A match at Union Stadium. Aiden Stark made 10 saves for Cheney.

Shadle Park 2, Central Valley 1: The Highlanders (2-4-2, 1-2-2) defeated the visiting Bears (3-5-1, 2-3-0) in a GSL 4A/3A match at ONE Spokane Stadium. Details were unavailable.

Boys Tennis

Pullman 7, East Valley 0: At East Valley. In No. 1 singles, Daniel Schertenleib of Pullman defeated Joey Maughan of East Valley 6-1, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Nathan Sutton/Svanik Bose of East Valley defeated Mason Comstock/Dean Maughan of East Valley 6-0, 6-0.

Clarkston 6, Rogers 1: At Clarkston. In No. 1 singles, Cody Whittle of Clarkston defeated Arthur Wedge of Clarkston 6-0, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Kinton Moses/Mica Spencer of Rogers defeated Markus Ellenwood/Brenton Wolf of Gonzaga Prep 6-4, 6-2.

Girls Tennis

Clarkston 7, Rogers 0: At Rogers. In No. 1 singles, Clarkston’s Rachel Gall swept Cristina Penaloza 6-0, 6-1. In No. 1 doubles, Preslee Dempsey/Tatum Sevy (CLK) defeated Daniela Perez/Magalay Hernandez 6-1, 6-0.

East Valley 5, Pullman 2: At Pullman. In No. 1 singles, East Valley’s Dahlia Autrey swept Katelyn Schroeder 7-5, 6-4. In No. 1 doubles, Carly Connolly/Ainsley Walker of Pullman defeated Marin Harless/Bailey Wilkes 6-3, 6-3.

West Valley 7, North Central 0: At WV. In No. 1 singles, West Valley’s Brynlee Ordinario defeated North Central’s Lydia Edmondson 6-2, 6-2. In No. 1 doubles, Cassie Kappen and Sophia Smith of West Valley defeated Reese Mckeirnan and Bria Shields of North Central 6-0, 6-1.