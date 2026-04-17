Robert Calaz hits walkoff single in 10th inning, Spokane Indians edge Vancouver 1-0 | NWL baseball

Spokane Indians outfielder Robert Calaz celebrates his game-winning RBI single in the 10th inning against the Vancouver Canadians on April 17, 2026 at Avista Stadium. (James Snook)

After Thursday’s crushing defeat – when they gave up a two-run homer in the ninth and a grand slam in the 10th – the Spokane Indians needed a boost on Friday. They received a dominant pitching performance, then a highly-rated prospect came though for them in extra innings.

Robert Calaz hit a two-out, walk-off single in the 10th inning and the Indians beat the Vancouver Canadians 1-0 in a High-A Northwest League game at Avista Stadium.

The teams combined for just 11 hits, going 2 for 17 with runners in scoring position – and an almost unbelievable 32 strikeouts.

Calaz, the No. 5 prospect for the Colorado Rockies according to MLB.com, was 0 for 4 when he came to the plate in the 10th. The right fielder worked a full count, then coaxed a ground ball single to right, plating Roynier Hernandez, the automatic runner who had moved from second to third on a sacrifice bunt earlier in the frame.

The Indians (6-7) managed six hits – none for extra bases – and leaed on two impressive pitching performances to even the series with Vancouver (4-9) at two games apiece.

Spokane starter Jordy Vargas improved his ERA on the year to 1.29 over three starts. He gave up two hits and a walk with seven strikeouts over six quick innings, throwing 87 pitches, 57 for strikes. He sat the Canadians down in order in three innings, and escaped a two-on situation in the fifth.

The 22-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic isn’t currently ranked on the Rockies’ top-30 prospects list, but he’s certainly turning heads with his early-season outings.

Reliever Fisher Jameson (1-1) walked a tightrope in the seventh, loading the bases before escaping with a double play. The righty gave up two hits the rest of the way, striking out seven over four innings.

Vancouver starter Danny Thompson Jr. allowed one hit and struck out eight in four innings, and reliever Aaron Munson surrendered three hits, but fanned six Spokane batters in three innings.

The series continues Saturday at 5:09 p.m.