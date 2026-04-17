‘Today’ show reveals special edition for America’s 250th anniversary

By Julia Gomez USA Today

“Today” announced it would be switching things up for America’s 250th anniversary and heading to Williamsburg, Virginia, to celebrate during its 3rd Hour.

The announcement was made during the show on Wednesday.

The 3rd Hour, typically hosted by Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer and Craig Melvin, airs on weekdays at 6 a.m. Pacific after the main segment of the “Today” show, and usually films in New York City.

But, on May 15, Roker and Dreyer will be in Williamsburg for a live taping, where they’ll be joined by Patton Oswalt, the award-winning comedian, writer, and actor.

How the ‘Today’ show plans to celebrate in Williamsburg





“This is not going to be your average school field trip,” Roker said in a clip during the announcement. “We are going to walk the same streets as the founders; we’re going to visit amazing restaurants, local breweries, and, as everyone must do to celebrate the 250th anniversary of our country, eat pancakes.”

“Today” also stated in a post on Instagram: “Our anchors are looking forward to fifes, drums, and lots of delicious pancakes with special co-host Patton Oswalt.”

How to participate in the ‘Today’ show live taping





Fans can register now to be a part of the live taping at 2:30 a.m. Pacific on May 15, according to the event’s registration page. However, space is limited.

To register to be a part of the 3rd Hour’s live taping, visit today.com/williamsburg.