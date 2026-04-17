Truck carrying 1 million bees crashes, closes TN interstate
Bees are reportedly swarming a Tennessee interstate after a truck transporting one million bees overturned and shut part of the highway down.
People were being asked to avoid the area of Interstate 40 East in downtown Knoxville after the pickup truck pulling a carrier with bees crashed.
The crash took place about 11 a.m. local time along the highway near the Henley Street exit, the Tennessee Department of Transportation reported.
“The ramp from I-40 East to Henley Street is currently closed,” TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi posted on X. “A truck carrying a load of bees crashed, and now the bees have escaped and are swarming the area.”
The cause of the crash was not immediately known but a ramp that was previously shut down was reopened to traffic, Nagi reported later in the morning.
Nagi reported the truck was transporting about one million bees and the driver of the truck, a beekeeper, was attempting to corral the insects.
It was not immediately known whether any injuries were reported.