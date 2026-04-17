Truck carrying 1 million bees crashes, closes TN interstate

By Natalie Neysa Alund USA TODAY

Bees are reportedly swarming a Tennessee interstate after a truck transporting one million bees overturned and shut part of the ​highway down.

People were being asked to avoid the area of Interstate 40 East in downtown ⁠Knoxville after the pickup truck pulling a carrier ‌with bees crashed.

The crash took ​place about 11 a.m. local time along the highway near the Henley Street exit, the Tennessee Department of Transportation reported.

“The ⁠ramp from I-40 East to ‌Henley Street ‌is currently closed,” TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi posted on X. “A truck ⁠carrying a load of bees crashed, and now the bees have escaped ‌and are swarming the ‌area.”

The cause of the crash was not immediately known but a ramp that ⁠was previously shut down was ​reopened to traffic, ⁠Nagi ​reported later in the morning.

Nagi reported the truck was transporting about one million bees and the driver of ⁠the truck, a beekeeper, was attempting to corral the insects.

It was not immediately known ⁠whether any injuries were reported.