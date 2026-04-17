US imposes sanctions aimed at Colombian fighters in Sudan

By Doina Chiacu Reuters

The United States imposed sanctions on Friday on five companies and individuals it said were involved in recruiting former Colombian military personnel to fight ​on behalf of a paramilitary group in Sudan.

“This network has fueled the conflict, which has given rise to one ⁠of the world’s worst humanitarian crises and famines,” the Treasury Department ‌said in a statement.

The United States ​urged the Sudanese government army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to accept a three-month humanitarian truce without conditions, Treasury said.

The brutal three-year war between the ⁠Sudanese army and the RSF has created ‌what aid groups say ‌is now the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Hundreds of former Colombia forces have gone to ⁠Sudan to support the RSF in both combat and technical roles, fighting in battles around the ‌country, Treasury said.

Those targeted in ‌Friday’s sanctions include Fenix Human Resources SAS, a Bogota, Colombia-based employment agency, and its manager, Jose Libardo ⁠Quijano Torres; former Colombian Army Colonel Jose ​Oscar Garcia Batt, the ⁠owner ​of a Bogota-based recruiting company, Global Qowa Al-Basheria SAS and that company’s manager, Omar Fernando Garcia Batte.

The sanctions mean all properties and interests of ⁠the designated people and companies in the United States are blocked.

An international conference to raise funding commitments for Sudan ⁠has produced pledges of more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.77 billion) in humanitarian aid, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Wednesday.

With development spending by ⁠established donors increasingly squeezed, the ‌conference, which followed earlier meetings in ​London ‌and Paris, was intended to throw a spotlight back ​on Sudan. The global focus has recently been diverted towards the longer-running war in Ukraine and the conflict in Iran.