Utah judge weighs Tyler Robinson request to ban TV from courtroom

Tyler Robinson speaks with his attorney Kathryn Nester (not pictured) during a hearing for Robinson, accused in the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, in 4th District Court in Provo, Utah, U.S., April 17, 2026. Trent Nelson/Pool via REUTERS (Trent Nelson)

By Andrew Hay Reuters

A Utah judge on Friday weighed a request from Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, to ban live broadcasts and cameras from the courtroom on grounds ​they violated his right to a fair trial.

Robinson’s lawyers said courtroom livestreams and photography were leading to sensational and slanted media coverage that could bias ⁠potential jurors in the aggravated murder case.

Defense lawyer Michael Burt showed video clips in which legal ‌experts for media outlets attacked Robinson’s character ​based on his body language, suggesting it showed a lack of empathy and grief, one calling him “a monster.”

“Negative character evidence is some of the most prejudicial pretrial evidence you can have,” said trial consultant Bryan ⁠Edelman, a defense witness. “We don’t need to create ‌a circus-like reality show out ‌of the trial.”

KIRK’S WIDOW, PROSECUTORS WANT CAMERAS IN COURT

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Robinson should he be ⁠convicted of Kirk’s September 10 killing.

Robinson, 23, was studying to be an electrician at the time of the shooting. He is ‌accused of firing a single ‌round from a rooftop that struck Kirk as he debated with students at Utah Valley University in Orem.

Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, media organizations and ⁠prosecutors have urged the court to allow cameras during ​court proceedings. They say broadcasting ⁠and ​photographing deliberations is the best way to counteract conspiracy theories and other misinformation surrounding the case.

Kirk was credited with mobilizing young voters who helped President Donald Trump win the 2024 election. ⁠His assassination on stage in front of thousands of people was a stunning public display of mounting political violence in the United States.

Robinson’s lawyers asked to ⁠delay a mid-May preliminary hearing where prosecutors must establish probable cause, or show sufficient evidence to believe a crime was committed.

Robinson’s attorney Richard Novak said the defense had not received DNA data ⁠files it needed for expert ‌witnesses. He requested a four-month delay in the ​hearing.

Utah County ‌prosecutor Ryan McBride said the DNA files were not necessary to ​establish probable cause, and the prosecution team had other evidence.

District Court Judge Tony Graff said he would make a ruling on the issue at a later date.