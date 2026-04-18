A flight full of strangers celebrates 2-year-old’s cancer recovery

Cruz Anguiano was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma in 2025. He is now cancer free.

By Sydney Page Washington Post

About halfway through a flight from Dallas to San Diego, a flight attendant made an unusual announcement over the intercom.

“Today we do have a very special passenger on board … we have a young hero named Cruz who is 2 years old,” Carolyn Gallagher said. “He has been battling a very rare form of cancer and he is now officially cancer free.”

The cabin broke into applause. Cruz Anguiano, seated between his parents, flashed a wide smile.

“We are going to pass out some napkins,” Gallagher continued. “We would love it if you guys would be willing to write any words of encouragement or congratulations for Cruz and his parents.”

Of the 160 passengers on board the flight last month, Gallagher said, almost all took a napkin and wrote a note to Cruz.

“Whoever was awake took one,” said Gallagher, a flight attendant for Southwest Airlines.

Some passengers drew pictures or wrote poems, others offered messages of support. A few wrote about their own experiences with cancer.

Gallagher had heard from another flight attendant that Cruz was traveling home to San Diego following four months of cancer treatment in New York, and the crew decided to do something to mark the occasion. He and his parents had taken a connecting flight through Dallas.

“It’s truly a huge thing to accomplish, let alone for a 2-year-old boy,” said Gallagher, who has two young children, ages 4 and 5. “We all decided we should do something special for him.”

Before making the announcement, Gallagher spoke with Cruz’s parents, Elisa and Miguel Anguiano, to make sure they were comfortable sharing Cruz’s story with the cabin.

They explained that Cruz was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma in July 2025, after doctors initially attributed his symptoms to acid reflux, constipation and an ear infection.

“All the doctors were saying different things,” Elisa Anguiano said. “I kept pushing for answers.”

She said she never imagined that her tiny son had a tumor growing inside him.

“My whole world turned upside,” said Anguiano, who also has a 5-year-old daughter.

Cruz had several rounds of chemotherapy in San Diego before traveling to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York with his parents in November for surgery and further treatment. What they expected to be a three-week stay stretched into months as complications arose.

“I didn’t feel comfortable going to a whole new team to do treatment without meeting them first, so we just stayed there,” Anguiano said, noting that her daughter remained in San Diego with her grandparents and visited periodically.

About a month after surgery, doctors declared Cruz cancer free on Jan. 9.

“It’s a miracle,” Anguiano said. “I remember breaking down when the doctor told us … we felt like we won the lottery.”

Cruz will continue to do immunotherapy in San Diego through next month, which is expected to reduce the risk of the cancer returning.

Anguiano described her son – who turns 3 on Monday – as having a playful, fun-loving nature. She said his bubbly personality dimmed during his treatment.

“He was very strong, but you could tell there was a missing piece for sure,” she said. “He is now getting silly again.”

Southwest Airlines flew the Anguianos home at no cost through a partnership with Children’s Flight of Hope, which supports children and caregivers traveling for specialized medical care.

Anguiano and her husband were moved to tears when Gallagher asked passengers to write their son napkin notes.

“I was completely shocked,” Anguiano said.

Cruz, she said, was thrilled by the attention.

When she got the stack of napkins, she read each one to her son.

“CRUZ! Buddy, you are such a hero! Sounds like you have worked so hard to get to this point and I am so very proud of you for never giving up!” a passenger named Ryan wrote on a napkin. “Congratulations on winning a truly difficult battle! You are MY HERO!!!”

“You are an inspiration to us all on this flight that no matter how young (or old) someone is, you can be brave and overcome hard things,” another passenger wrote. “Thank you for sharing your story with us today. It renews my hope.”

A cancer survivor of 14 years wrote: “I am very proud of you. You keep up the great work, there are better days ahead.”

“I couldn’t get through them without crying,” Anguiano said, adding that she hopes her son’s story gives hope to others facing cancer.

Gallagher said passengers and the flight crew had an emotional reaction, too.

“Who wouldn’t want to celebrate something like that?” she said. “It brought everybody together.”

Anguiano plans to save the napkins in a keepsake box for her son. She said she knows that when he is old enough to understand what strangers did for him, he will be overwhelmed with gratitude – as she and her husband are.

“I’ll never get rid of them,” she said.