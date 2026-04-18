Activists tear-gassed at failed raid of beagle research facility

Activists attempt to rescue beagles at Ridglan Farms in Blue Mounds, Wis., Saturday, April 18, 2026. Some 1,000 protesters tried to storm a private breeding and lab facility in Wisconsin in an effort to free thousands of beagles that are bred for medical experimentation. (Taylor Glascock/The New York Times) (TAYLOR GLASCOCK)

By Katie Benner and Taylor Glascock New York Times

BLUE MOUNDS, Wis. – Hundreds of animal welfare activists in Wisconsin were thwarted by police and private security guards as they tried to free thousands of beagles from a facility that breeds them for sale to research labs and for experiments done on-site.

Officers and guards fired tear gas and rubber bullets on the estimated 1,000 protesters, witnesses said, to keep them from entering the facility, Ridglan Farms, a state-licensed dog breeder that has been accused of animal abuse. Ridglan breeds beagles for biomedical research aimed at improving veterinary medicine. The company has denied that it abuses animals.

The raid on Ridglan Farms had been planned for weeks, allowing the facility and the police to prepare for what protesters deemed a civil action intended to free the animals.

Activists said that at least 26 people were arrested. Elise Schaffer, a spokesperson for the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, said officers recovered tools from the activists that could have been used to break into the building, but no dogs were taken.

The protesters, organized by the national animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere, successfully broke into Ridglan Farms on March 15 and took 22 beagles, which were subsequently adopted.

Last fall, a special prosecutor found that Ridglan Farms, about 30 miles outside Madison, the state capital, had performed experiments on the beagles that constituted animal mistreatment. But he let the company avoid prosecution on condition that it surrender its breeding license by July 1, which would end its ability to sell dogs to outside labs.

The company can continue to perform experiments on its beagles, even though former employees testified that the dogs had undergone eye surgeries without general anesthesia.

Wayne Hsiung, founder of Direct Action Everywhere, said in an online post in March that he sought 2,000 people willing to gather at Ridglan Farms this month and “use every nonviolent means to breach the facility walls and rescue the dogs.” The village of Blue Mounds, site of the Ridglan facility, has a population of less than 1,000.

The plan for a second raid prompted the Dane County Sheriff’s Office to bring in reinforcements, including police from the Wisconsin villages of Oregon and Black Earth, state troopers and Ridglan’s own private security force, Schaffer said. Organizers tried to work with Ridglan Farms to rehome the beagles, but were unsuccessful. A company spokesperson said that individuals have asked the company about buying the dogs, but declined further comment.

A phalanx of officers awaited the protesters, who arrived at Ridglan Farms on Saturday morning dressed in all black or clad in white lab jumpsuits, and law enforcement personnel announced over loudspeakers that trespassers would be arrested.

At around 9 a.m., police arrested Hsiung before he entered the site, saying that they had probable cause. The scene quickly devolved afterward as police arrested protesters who had breached the fencing around the property.

“Only a deeply corrupt system will use tear gas and rubber bullets against peaceful activists saving dogs,” Hsiung said in a statement from jail. He was charged with burglary.

Schaffer said protesters had been warned that they would be tear-gassed, a caution that some said they had not heard.

At about 10 a.m., someone plowed a pickup truck through Ridglan Farms’ front gate and was arrested by police.

A spokesperson for Ridglan Farms said the activists had tried to break in repeatedly from all sides of the research facility.

He declined to comment on the law enforcement actions.

Photographs from the scene show officers pointing rifles at a protester lying on the ground. Jenny McQueen, who drove from Toronto with her husband and half a dozen other Canadians to get the dogs out, said officers began throwing tear gas canisters over the fence almost immediately after 9 a.m. McQueen said she was pepper-sprayed in the face.

“As I was filming, I saw police with rifles and ammo whizzed past me,” McQueen said, adding that she did not hear officers warn protesters before they fired. “I saw a woman get shot in the shoulder with a rubber bullet.”

Officers kicked and beat a man as he tried to enter through a hole in the fence, and then they pulled him through. The man, whom organizers identified as Nicholas Dickman, was arrested. A photograph shows him lying on the ground, face bloodied, with missing teeth.

Jennifer Ozanne, a protester who traveled from California to try to take the beagles, arrived at 8:45 a.m. to find that hay bales had been placed to stop people from nearing the fence, which was topped with barbed wire. She said she saw protesters pepper-sprayed and shot with rubber bullets.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.