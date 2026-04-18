Ask the doctors: Super-agers have healthy congnitive function

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: I just read about people who are called super-agers and how they don’t have the memory problems that happen when you get older. Supposedly they have more brain cells. Do you know if that’s true? The idea of super-agers is really interesting, and I want to know more.

Dear Reader: The term super-agers refers to people 80 and older who have the cognitive function of people two or three decades younger. This includes their short- and long-term memory, attention span and problem-solving skills. And while the focus tends to be on cognition, these older adults also often have better overall health and well-being.

We agree that the concept of super-agers is fascinating. It challenges the idea that growing older means physical and mental decline. It also offers the possibility of a different future. It’s no wonder that super-agers are the subject of a growing body of research. We suspect a recent study may be the source of the news stories you have been reading.

This study of super-agers was published earlier this year in the journal Nature. The study found that the brains of super-agers seem to generate new neurons at higher levels than those of adults of a similar age. The process of generating new neurons is called neurogenesis. Super-agers also had more markers of young neurons than some younger adults in the study. The researchers got their findings by analyzing brain samples of deceased adults. These subjects ranged in age from their 20s to their 80s. The samples came from people with no cognitive problems, as well as some with Alzheimer’s disease.

Previous studies have found interesting differences in the brains and the lifestyles of super-agers. On the structural side, MRI scans have shown that the brains of these unusual older adults are slower to shrink in size than those of others their age. A loss of brain volume is common as people grow older. Another hallmark of many super-agers is ongoing intellectual curiosity and robust social engagement. This includes interest in current events and emerging pop culture. It also includes keeping close and casual friendships, doing volunteer work and having hobbies.

Also interesting is the issue of plaques and tangles. These are the abnormal proteins that form in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s. Some of the super-ager brains studied were free of these proteins. Others had them, but the abnormal proteins did not affect the person’s cognition. Researchers are now curious why super-agers don’t have the adverse effects of those abnormal proteins.

Now, a few caveats about this most recent study. The sample size was quite small, so more research is needed to confirm the findings. And while the evidence shows that neurogenesis occurs in the brain, the actual rate at each stage of life is not known. Also, the connection between the development of new neurons and cognitive health is not yet fully understood. What we can be sure of is that we will be hearing more about this exciting and promising area of research in the future.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.