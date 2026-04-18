Ian Olietti throws one-hitter for Deer Park baseball; Stags softball hits 9 homers in doubleheader sweep | Prep roundup

Roundup of Saturday’s high school spring sports from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

Deer Park 16-13, Rogers 5-0: Ian Olietti struck out seven in a five-inning complete game one-hitter and the Stags (7-7, 7-5) swept the visiting Pirates (0-13, 0-12) in a GSL 2A doubleheader.

Hunter Robb went 3 for 3 with an RBI and Nikolai Hunsaker knocked in two runs for Deer Park.

Parker Hamilton went 4 for 4 with two RBIs for Deer Park in Game 1.

Clarkston 14-20, East Valley 2-4: Darren Cleveland went 5 for 5 with a double, triple, four runs, six RBIs and a stolen base and the visiting Bantams (7-7, 7-5) swept the Knights (2-11, 1-10).

Morgan Bunch hit three doubles and knocked in five for Clarkston.

Bunch had two hits and four RBIs in the Game 1. Kendry Gimlin struck out 12 in a five-inning complete game.

Pullman 17-14, North Central 5-1: Will Denney drove in three runs and the Greyhounds (10-2, 10-2) swept the visiting Wolfpack (4-8, 4-7).

Tavish Carruthers and Nicholas Elliott had two hits apiece for North Central.

In Game 1, the Greyhounds exploded for a 12-run burst in the fifth inning. Rocky Karino-Evans finished 3 for 4 with a triple, double, six RBIs, three runs and a pair of stolen bases for Pullman.

Softball

East Valley 6-15, Clarkston 8-5: Maddi McGraw and Dakota Morrison knocked in three runs apiece and the Knights (6-6, 6-4) split a GSL 2A doubleheader with the visiting Bantams (6-6, 5-5).

McGraw and Morris both finished 3 for 4, while Sierra Whitmore went 2 for 5 with three runs out of the leadoff spot.

Izzy Schlegle went 2 for 4 with a triple, double and three RBIs for Clarkston in the early game.

Deer Park 24-20, Rogers 1-3: Kapri Bailey went 4 for 4 with a homer, two runs and six RBIs and the visiting Stags (11-1, 11-0) swept the Pirates (2-11, 1-10).

Emme Jo Bogle and Jillian Marshall also homered for Deer Park.

Lucy Lathrop hit two of the Stags’ six homers in the early game. Hailee Orgill went 4 for 4 with three runs and five RBIs.

Pullman 26-4 North Central 26-4: Taylor Cromrie went 5 for 5 with two home runs, two doubles, four runs and six RBIs and the Greyhounds (8-1, 7-1) swept the visiting Wolfpack (0-10, 0-10).

Bailee Randall added four hits with a triple, four runs and five RBIs for Pullman.

In the early game, Lily Wheatley drove in five runs on three hits for the Greyhounds.