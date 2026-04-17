The Pac-12’s bowl lineup is set for 2026 … or maybe not? Key questions remain unresolved, according to the conference

By Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group

The Pac-12’s postseason lineup began to take shape Friday with information published by the bowl season’s governing body, albeit with one lingering question:

Was the published plan for the old Pac-12 or the new Pac-12? Because the two versions have different postseason needs.

According to a press release from Bowl Season, which oversees the games not affiliated with the College Football Playoff, the bowl lineup from the 2024-25 seasons will remain in place for 2026.

That means all legacy Pac-12 schools that are bowl eligible – but not involved in the CFP – will participate in the conference’s traditional games: The Alamo, Las Vegas, Holiday and Sun Bowls. (The LA Bowl has been shuttered.)

“We believe maintaining stability across the bowl system for 2026 is the most appropriate path forward given the CFP’s decision to extend the current (12-team) format,” Nick Carparelli, executive director of Bowl Season, said in the press release, which was first published online by Reddit’s college football account on the social media platform X.

“This approach provides clarity for our stakeholders while preserving flexibility.”

(Notably, Bowl Season did not announce the news via email or its social media account.)

The development seemingly runs counter to the needs of the new Pac-12, whose executives worked behind the scenes to restructure the bowl lineup to suit the revamped, eight-team conference that begins play this fall.

In fact, the Pac-12 appeared to take issue with the notion that the bowl lineup has been finalized and issued the following statement in response to the Bowl Season press release:

“We continue to work through agreements for our future bowl partnerships in 2026 and remain focused on arranging for the best possible opportunities and events for our programs, student-athletes and fans. We will be excited to announce our partnerships once ready.”

Five of the new schools have moved over from the Mountain West, which adds to the confusion.

Will Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State be tied to Pac-12 bowls, along with the 12 legacy schools? That would create a logjam.

Or will the quintet remain affiliated with the Mountain West bowl games? That, too, could create an awkward situation.

Imagine Oregon State winning seven games and participating in the Sun Bowl due to the Pac-12’s longstanding partnerships while Utah State wins nine and plays in the Potato Bowl, which is tied to the Mountain West.

The Sun Bowl is far more prestigious than the Potato Bowl, with a better TV window and more attractive opponent.

Based on the Pac-12’s statement, the matter has not been resolved.