Wood paneling gives home design a boost

Wood paneling is used as an architectural element in a master bedroom. (Courtesy of Scott Gabriel Morris)

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

If you have a blank canvas, empty wall or bland space, consider adding an inviting and perhaps unexpected architectural detail: wood paneling. If you are looking to modernize or give a boost to a bland space, one of the best ways to do this is by adding elements of wood to create a design element.

Wood can be used to add warmth, create interest and add an unexpected tactile element that can help create that “wow” factor. From residential applications to commercial spaces, the use of wood is more popular than ever. If you are looking for ways to incorporate wood into your space, here are some tips.

• Choose a lighter wood tone for a modern, Scandinavian feel.

• Consider using wood to create a “wow” or “hero” moment such as a feature wall.

• Choose vertical paneling to enhance ceiling height. Conversely, horizontal paneling can help elongate a room or make it feel wider.

• Consider using wood as an architectural element such as using paneling in a social area such as a living room or sanctuary such as a bedroom.

• Use wood to add warmth and texture.

• Mix wood with modern materials such as stone, concrete and ceramics.

• Use wood in an entry space or fireplace area as an unexpected design element.

• Consider using wood paneling to define zones within open layouts. Wood walls can visually separate living, dining or workspace areas without the need for additional walls.

• Use wood to introduce a color story.

• Consider mixing wood with other hard elements such as metal.

• Use wood to help soften a room, by pairing wood elements with soft materials such as textiles.