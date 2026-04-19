Don Schlitz, prolific writer of Country music hits, dies at 73

By Bill Friskics-Warren New York Times

Don Schlitz, a prodigious songwriter whose credits include Kenny Rogers’ “The Gambler,” Randy Travis’ “On the Other Hand” and many other chart-topping country hits, most of them from the 1980s and ’90s, died Thursday at a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 73.

His death, of an aneurysm, was confirmed by his publicist, Jessie Schmidt.

Acclaimed for his thoughtful, empathetic lyrics and easy way with a melody, Schlitz co-wrote the Judds’ “Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain,” Keith Whitley’s “When You Say Nothing At All” and Mark Chesnutt’s “Almost Goodbye,” all of them No. 1 country hits.

Instrumental in establishing the now-famous “songwriters’ circles” at Nashville’s Bluebird Café, Schlitz was not just prolific; he also exhibited great range as a writer. From the colloquial storytelling of “The Gambler,” with its pregnant opening lines – “On a warm summer evening/On a train bound for nowhere” – to the clever wordplay of “On the Other Hand,” he deftly employed a variety of approaches in service to his craft.

He also wrote unabashedly romantic passages like the chorus of “When You Say Nothing At All,” a career-defining hit for both Whitley and Alison Krauss and Union Station.

The smile on your face lets me know that you need me

There’s a truth in your eyes saying you’ll never leave me

The touch of your hand says you’ll catch me wherever I fall

You say it best, when you say nothing at all

“You never know what song is going to be the song,” Schlitz told American Songwriter magazine on the occasion of his 2022 induction into the cast of the Grand Ole Opry.

What made “The Gambler,” with its “hold ’em/fold ’em” chorus, a multiplatinum hit, he said in a 2018 interview with the Library of Congress, was that it told a story but “had no finished ending.”

“It allowed the listener to be involved,” Schlitz, the song’s only writer, went on to explain. “It respected the intelligence of the listener.”

(“The Gambler,” which crossed over to the pop Top 20 for Rogers in 1978, was added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress in 2017.)

Though his writing sometimes veered into pop-country territory, Schlitz was most closely aligned with country music’s neo-traditionalist revival of the 1980s and ’90s. Teaming up with his frequent collaborator Paul Overstreet, he wrote “On the Other Hand” and other No. 1 hits for Travis (“Deeper Than the Holler,” “Forever and Ever, Amen”) that harked back to the honky-tonk heyday of George Jones and Lefty Frizzell.

Schlitz also had a fruitful partnership with singer-songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter, co-writing several of her Top 10 country hits, including “I Take My Chances” and “He Thinks He’ll Keep Her.”

Donald Alan Schlitz Jr. was born Aug. 29, 1952, in Durham, North Carolina, one of three children of Donald Alan and Betty Lou (Collins) Schlitz. His father was a captain with the Durham Police Department, his mother a histopathologist at Duke University Medical Center.

At 20, after a brief stint at Duke, Schlitz moved to Nashville to try his luck as a songwriter. Shortly after that he took a job as an all-night computer operator at Vanderbilt University, a position that enabled him to pitch his songs to music publishers during the daytime. After scuffling a while he was befriended by Bob McDill, one of Nashville’s leading songwriters, who gave him some invaluable advice.

“He said, ‘You will get 10 songs a year from inspiration, but your job is to write 40 or more songs that can get on the radio,’ ” Schlitz said, recalling his conversation with McDill in his 2018 interview with the Library of Congress. “I took that to heart.”

After several artists, including Schlitz, failed to achieve success with their versions of “The Gambler,” the song finally made its way up the charts for Rogers, who had just begun to hit his stride as a solo artist.

In addition to winning Grammy Awards for best country song for “The Gambler” and “Forever and Ever, Amen,” Schlitz was enshrined in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1993 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2012. In 2017 he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

For almost two decades he volunteered at Room in the Inn, a nonprofit organization that serves people experiencing homelessness in Nashville.

Schlitz is survived by his wife, Stacey Middleton Schlitz; his daughter, Cory Dixon; his son, Pete; his brother, Brad; his sister, Kathy Hinkley; and four grandchildren.

Schlitz contemplated retirement in the early 2020s, if only, as he told his wife, to stop thinking about songwriting all the time.

“That was my process,” he said, describing his almost obsessive approach to songwriting in his 2022 interview with American Songwriter magazine.

“I listened to people talk, I read, I wanted to write songs that I wanted to hear,” he said. “Most importantly, I wanted to find an honest way of saying something that came from my heart.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.