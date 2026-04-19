Gonzaga transfer Braeden Smith announces move to Notre Dame

By Theo Lawson The Spokesman-Review

Gonzaga transfer Braeden Smith will resume his career at Notre Dame, On3.com’s Joe Tipton announced on Sunday.

Smith becomes the third GU transfer to reveal his new destination after wing Emmanuel Innocenti committed to Arizona State and wing Steele Venters announced a move to Washington.

A Seattle native, Smith reportedly took a visit to Washington last week before eventually settling on Notre Dame.

Smith spent two seasons in Spokane, taking a redshirt year in 2024-25 to learn under former Gonzaga point guard Ryan Nembhard.

The junior started in 18 of 35 games for the Zags last season, including each of the first four before conceding his spot to freshman Mario Saint-Supery.

Smith started in 14 more games during West Coast Conference play, but Saint-Supery took hold of the spot for good on Feb. 18 at San Francisco.

In his lone season with the Zags, Smith averaged 5.1 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds. The junior scored a season-high 21 points on Dec. 21 against Oregon at the Moda Center and reached double figures five times.

The point guard finished the year shooting 46.7% from the field, 33.3% from the 3-point line and 80.5% from the free -throw line.

Smith transferred to Gonzaga after spending two seasons at Colgate, where he led the Raiders to back-to-back Patriot League championships and NCAA Tournament appearances.

Smith earned Patriot League Player of the Year honors after averaging 12.5 ppg, 5.6 apg and 5.5 rpg.

He joins a Notre Dame program that’s still seeking its first NCAA Tournament appearance under fourth-year coach Micah Shrewsberry. The Fighting Irish finished 13-18 overall last season, going 4-14 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Notre Dame is in the process of rebuilding its roster after losing its top three scorers – all guards – to the transfer portal.

Notably, Shrewsberry’s team opens the 2026-27 season in Rome against Villanova in the Eternal City Tip-Off. Pope Leo XIV, a Villanova graduate, is expected to attend the game according to multiple reports.