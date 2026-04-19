It Was No Sweat: A Humanoid Robot Races to a Record Finish

By Adeel Hassan New York Times

It didn’t have to carb-load, get a good night’s rest or lace up running shoes.

Instead, the toughest challenge for the bright-red humanoid robot named Lightning was avoiding a collision with the more than 300 other robots running in a half-marathon race on Sunday in Beijing.

While the approximately 5-foot-5 Lightning crashed into a barricade and fell during its final stretch, it was able to pick itself back up with help from humans, swing its short forearms to rebalance, and stride across the finish line in 50 minutes, 26 seconds, according to the state-run China Daily.

Lightning’s time was faster than the human world-record holder, Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda, who finished a half-marathon in 57:20 last month in Lisbon, Portugal.

It was also faster than the 12,000 humans running the race in a separate, parallel lane. The men’s and women’s winners needed more than an hour to complete the outdoor course.

Lightning was designed by Chinese smartphone brand Honor, and is based on elite human athletes, with legs that are about 3 feet long.

Lighting’s joints are equipped with a liquid-cooling system adapted from consumer electronics, like smartphones, one of Honor’s engineers told state media.

In this year’s race, many of the robots, like Lightning, ran autonomously, though slightly more than half were operated by remote control.

In the inaugural race last year, the top robot took nearly three times as long as Lightning, finishing in 2:40:42, according to the state-run Global Times.

While the robots were faster and more autonomous this year, Alan Fern, a robotics professor at Oregon State University, said the results said more about the state of robot hardware manufacturing in China than about any major scientific breakthrough.

“What appears to have changed this year is that some of China’s many humanoid companies have invested the engineering effort needed to make these systems robust enough for a long-duration race,” he said on Sunday. “That is genuinely impressive.”

While it’s not evidence of a major advancement in artificial intelligence, he said it reflected the robust robotics manufacturing ecosystem in China. The United States has far fewer humanoid companies and very few operating at a large manufacturing scale, he said.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.