Spokane Zephyr remain in position for playoff spot

From staff reports

With four USL Super League regular-season games left and three of eight playoff bids secured, the sixth-ranked Spokane Zephyr entered Sunday’s match against No. 1 Sporting JAX needing every point they can get in a tightly contested postseason hunt.

And after defeating the expansion club from Jacksonville, Florida – which has a Super League record 14 wins – 2-1 at ONE Spokane Stadium on Sunday, the Zephyr are now tied with fifth-place DC Power (7-9-8, 29 points).

They sit four points ahead of No. 7 Brooklyn FC (6-11-7, 25 points), and boast a six-point advantage over eighth-ranked Fort Lauderdale United. Last-place Tampa Bay has 21 points. Dallas, ranked third, has 32 points.

Tori Waldeck continued to lead the Zephyr’s offense with a solo goal – her fourth on the season – in the first half, and an assist to Emma Jaskaniec in the second. Waldeck was also a force defensively with a team-best seven of its 26 clearances, two tackles, one blocked shot and an interception.

Following a slow start, in the 12th minute, Waldeck received a pass at the top of the penalty box, and tucked the ball in the frame’s top right corner on the game’s third shot attempt.

The Zephyr enjoyed the lead until Sophia Boman netted the equalizer from close range in the 36th after Sporting JAX outshot Spokane 6-1 in a 24-minute span.

In the second period, Sporting JAX and Spokane traded 18 combined attempts. After the Zephyr allowed four consecutive shots in the 59th, 64th and 65th minutes, Jaskaniec notched her third goal of the season to regain Spokane’s advantage in the 69th.

At the 68-minute mark, forward Maya Hansen drew a foul in the penalty area. Jaskaniec took the PK, but it was denied by keeper Kaitlyn Parks. Jaskaniec quickly converted a left-footed attempt off the pass from Waldeck a minute later for the game-winning goal.

Sporting JAX outshot Spokane 18-12, but Hope Hisey, who has a league-leading 79 saves, notched five. She only needs one more to become the first goalkeeper in the league’s history to record 150 for her career.

Haley Thomas added five clearances for Spokane.

The Zephyr will look to extend their winning streak against Fort Lauderdale on Sunday at ONE Spokane Stadium at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on Peacock.