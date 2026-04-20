Colby Bergman pitches East Valley baseball over Rogers; Evelyn Barry hits walk-off single for Lewis and Clark softball | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Baseball

East Valley 16, Rogers 1: Colby Bergman struck out nine in a five inning complete game two-hitter and the visiting Knights (3-11, 2-10) beat the Pirates (0-14, 0-13) in a GSL 2A game.

Grayson Chissus and Vinnie Nadon had two hits and two RBIs apiece for East Valley.

Clarkston 15-26, North Central 4-1: Tucker Green went 2 for 3 with a double, walk, two runs, and two RBIs and the visiting Bantams (9-7, 9-5) swept the Wolfpack (4-10, 4-9) in a GSL 2A doubleheader. Tyler Wood and Jacob Stewart held NC to four hits and two walks in the five-inning game.

Morgan Bunch struck out five in a five inning complete game three-hitter for Clarkston in the early game. Kendry Gimlin had two hits with four RBIs and Bunch, Darren Cleveland and Treven Smith all knocked in three runs each.

Softball

Lewis and Clark 17, Shadle Park 16: Evelyn Barry hit a walk-off single to cap a seven-run seventh inning and the Tigers (5-6, 5-6) edged the visiting Highlanders (2-9, 2-9) in a GSL 4A/3A game at Hart Field.

Izzy Heister went 4 for 6 with two home runs, including a lead off homer in the seventh to start the comeback rally, and four RBIs while Kara Goetz and Vienna Klein knocked in three runs apiece for LC. McKenzie Duncan and Laniya Mawdsley drove in three runs apiece for Shadle.

Ferris 20, Gonzaga Prep 4: Jadyn Hatchitt went 6 for 6 with three runs and five RBIs and the visiting Saxons (4-9, 3-8) topped the Bullpups (1-10, 1-10) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Monday.

Genevieve Trella-Jacobson has two hits, three runs and two RBIs for Ferris. Abrihet Epps and Averie Dotson drove in two apiece for G-Prep.

Boys soccer

Mt. Spokane 3, Shadle Park 0: Daniel Zgherea scored two first half goals and the Wildcats (6-4-1, 1-4-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (2-5-2, 1-2-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game at Union Stadium.

Caleb Linder added an insurance goal late and Benjamin Michelson made five saves for the clean sheet.