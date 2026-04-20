Gunman kills Canadian woman, wounds four at Mexico’s Teotihuacan pyramids

Mexican authorities work at the scene where a man shot dead a Canadian woman and injured several others before killing himself, Mexico's Security Cabinet says, according to preliminary information, at the Teotihuacan pyramids, a popular tourist and archaeological site on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico, April 20, 2026. (Reuters)

By Ana Isabel Martinez and Lizbeth Diaz Reuters

MEXICO CITY – A gunman killed a Canadian woman and wounded four other people at the Teotihuacan ​pyramids outside Mexico City on Monday before killing himself, authorities said, jolting one of the country’s most ⁠visited tourist sites.

Local media footage appeared to show an armed man ‌shooting from atop one of ​the pyramids. Further details were scarce.

The Teotihuacan pyramids are located in the State of Mexico, near Mexico City. The State of Mexico’s security secretary ⁠told reporters the wounded included two ‌Colombians, one Canadian ‌and a Russian national.

Authorities are coordinating the investigation at the archaeological zone, which ⁠local authorities described as “calm and under control” following the incident.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a ‌post on social media ‌she was in contact with the Canadian Embassy. The Canadian Foreign Ministry did not immediately ⁠reply to a request for comment.

“What happened ​today in Teotihuacan ⁠pains ​us deeply. I express my deepest sympathy to those affected and their families,” Sheinbaum posted on X.

Mexico is preparing to co‑host the ⁠2026 FIFA World Cup alongside the United States and Canada, an event expected to draw millions of ⁠visitors from abroad with scrutiny focused on security at major tourist and cultural sites.

The pre-Hispanic city of Teotihuacan was one of the ⁠most important cultural centers ‌in Mesoamerica, and today remains ​one of ‌Mexico’s most popular tourist sites, receiving 1.8 ​million visitors last year.