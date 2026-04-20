University baseball searches for league title, hopes to build on last year’s state appearance

University pitcher Leyton Hurley, who is a University of Washington commit, throws against Mt. Spokane on Thursday at University High School. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

With two weeks left in the regular season, the Greater Spokane League 4A/3A baseball race is heating up, with four teams within two games of first place.

Complicating matters is three of the four teams are 3A teams. While all stand to qualify for the postseason, the difference between second and third place is hosting a first-round game or a three-hour bus ride to the Tri-Cities.

Each of the seven games remaining on the schedule is critical for the contenders.

There’s a big one on Tuesday, when Ridgeline (9-2 GSL), tied for second with 4A Gonzaga Prep, hosts the division-leading University Titans (10-1), one game ahead in the standings.

Also on Tuesday, G-Prep is at Lewis and Clark (4-7) and fourth-place Mt. Spokane (8-3) hosts Cheney (0-11).

University’s last league title was 2022, but this year’s edition of the Titans is in a solid position to claim another crown. Tuesday’s matchup against the Falcons is the last of their seven remaining games against a team with a winning record. U-Hi took two from Mt. Spokane last week before falling to Ridgeline 6-1 on Friday.

“We know we’ve got a target on our backs, and these guys are embracing that,” U-Hi coach Kevin May said. “They’re not running from any competition. They’re respecting everybody, but they’re expecting to show up every day and win a ball game.”

Senior shortstop/pitcher Marco Longo is part of a long lineage at U-Hi. His older brother Ricco – who plays at Eastern Kentucky – and cousin Dominic both played for the Titans, and Marco is joined on this year’s team by his younger brother Luca. His three sisters – Francesca, Isabella and Daniela – have also been athletes at U-Hi and he has several cousins at other GSL schools.

The Titans boast seven seniors, six juniors and a sophomore on varsity.

“We’ve been together for three years,” senior Marco Longo said of this year’s tight-knit squad. “Everybody’s been up here since freshman year, majority of everybody, and we’ve really connected well. And we don’t just spend the season together. We spend the offseason together. We play together a lot, hang out a lot.”

The wins over the Wildcats gave U-Hi some momentum for the stretch run.

“Mt. Spokane is always a difficult task for us,” May said after knocking off the Wildcats 11-5 on Thursday. “It’s something we’ve always kind of looked at in the schedule, where they fall in, and we know it’s always going to be some of the toughest games of our season.”

Last year, the Titans lost 1-0 at home to Ridgeline in a district semifinal, then came back through the loser bracket to qualify for state with wins over Shadle Park and Mt. Spokane. That earned the Titans the 18th seed to the state tournament and a weeknight trip to Seattle, but they lost a one-run game to 15th-seeded West Seattle at Chief Sealth High School.

They have bigger goals this season.

“It’s just been a great season so far, and I know we can win this league,” junior Luca Longo said. “I love being around these guys – it’s my favorite team I’ve ever played with. I’m just excited for what the future holds. I know this team has what (it) takes to make a really good state run.”

“I think we’re definitely contenders for state champions,” junior pitcher Leyton Hurley said. “I think if we keep playing like this and if we keep swinging it like this and pitching it like this, we can definitely do it.”

That would be something else.

In the 55 years the state has been handing out a championship trophy in the sport, no one from the “league of champions” has won a state title in baseball.

There have been six runners-up, including MLB Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg’s second-place North Central team in 1978. The last time a GSL team reached the final four was in 2022, when Mt. Spokane placed third in the 3A tourney.

“They did mention that to us in the beginning of the season,” Marco Longo said. “That’s another goal, secondary goal. You know – GSL first; state second. It’s always been there.”

Hurley recently committed to University of Washington to continue his athletic and academic pursuits.

“I’m a bulldog, and I take the mentality of ‘I don’t think you can hit any of my stuff,’ and I just think I’m the best while I’m out there,” Hurley said. “All the (UW) coaches over there have been super welcoming, and I think the biggest part of it is my coaches here that have helped develop me to be able to go and do things at the next level.”

“He obviously throws firm, he throws numerous pitches for strikes,” May said. “And I think, you know, just with his velocity at this level as a junior, he’s definitely a guy that who projects well at that DI level, and he caught their eye and I think deservingly so.”

Longo also starts for the Titans when he’s not playing shortstop.

“I think me and Leyton, we’re the best 1-2 in the state,” Longo said. “And then, it isn’t even just us. I think we have seven or eight elite arms that if they weren’t here, they’d be the best on whatever team they’d be with.”

“I think there’s competitiveness and the way they prepare themselves before each game,” May said. “With scouting reports, with the work they do work in the off season – they just show up expecting to win every day, and that’s their mindset. And they go out there and they compete at the highest level, and everyone’s better because of it.”