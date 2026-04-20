Will Seahawks trade down in draft? ‘It’s no secret with us,’ John Schneider says

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

RENTON, Wash. – Could the Seahawks get all dressed up Thursday night and then have nowhere to go?

They very well could, as general manager John Schneider acknowledged again Monday that the Seahawks will consider trading down in the NFL draft to add picks to the four they hold.

Seattle’s first pick is the last one in the first round (No. 32). Any trade involving that selection to move down would mean waiting until the second day Friday to make a pick.

“It’s no secret with us, guys” Schneider said Monday during the Seahawks’ annual pre-draft news conference. “We have four picks, so we’ll be looking to move back. People are usually understanding that I think we tend to trend backwards, trade back.”

Seattle holds picks 32, 64, 96 and 188. The first round of the draft will be held Thursday night, with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday night and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday.

The main reason for the Seahawks’ dearth of picks is the move in November to add receiver/returner Rashid Shaheed in a trade with New Orleans, giving the Saints fourth- and fifth-round picks.

That obviously paid off in the short term, as Shaheed played a key role in the Seahawks’ run to their second Super Bowl victory. They made it pay off in the long term in March by signing him to a three-year contract worth up to $51 million.

If the Seahawks were to make just the four picks, it would be the second fewest since Schneider became their GM in 2010.

Seattle made just three in 2021 after dealing its first- and third-round picks to the New York Jets for safety Jamal Adams.

But any decision to trade back likely wouldn’t happen until the last minute, and if a team that wants to move into the first round makes an offer too good to refuse.

“Really, people get serious about it Thursday morning,” Schneider said. “Just talk through the day.”

It would not be a new move for the Seahawks, who under Schneider have earned a reputation for draft-day trades, often to move back and acquire more picks. In 2019 the Seahawks made eight trades during the draft to go from four picks to 11 (they also traded up to select receiver DK Metcalf).

Seattle also has twice under Schneider traded out of the first round on draft day to add more picks in later rounds – in 2014 and 2017. Seattle also has had other years when it traded its first-round pick for players ahead of time.

One question, though, is how worthy it would be to add picks in later rounds of a draft that some regard as shy on depth.

Schneider repeated what he has said previously about the perception of this draft and noted that played a role in the trade for Shaheed.

“I thought our scouts did a great job in the fall of identifying that and allowed us to be a little bit more willing (to make the Shaheed trade),” Schneider said.

Schneider said the perception is the lack of depth in the class is due in part to the continued aftereffects of the college football seasons impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is expected to be the last draft when that is a significant factor – one reason the 2027 draft is already being considered potentially much stronger than this year’s.

That could compel teams to deal some of this year’s picks for next year’s.

The Seahawks will surely keep their options open, including even potential deals with division rivals (some have theorized that Arizona could look to move up late in the first round to try to draft a quarterback, specifically Alabama’s Ty Simpson).

Teams generally shy away from that for an obvious reason – not wanting to help a direct competitor. But Schneider said what’s more important is doing what’s best for the Seahawks.

“Everybody has their own plan, and I don’t think teams are concerned about whether they are going to help another team or not help another team,” Schneider said. “We’ve talked within our division. That was kind of frowned upon for a while, like, ‘Don’t trade within your division.’ Everybody in our division we would trade with, and we have good relationships with all three of those teams. …

“You’re maneuvering around the (draft) board trying to help your team no matter what, and so when you look at it through that lens you’re basically not concerned about (how the trade could benefit the other team).”

Other teams’ choices may affect Seattle’s decisions at the few positions where they seem to have needs, notably running back.

A general perception is that the Seahawks could target Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price at No. 32 to help replace the departed Kenneth Walker III. If Price is already selected, Seattle could be more apt to trade the pick. Or, if the Seahawks think Price may last into the early second round, that might compel them to trade the pick.

Schneider and coach Mike Macdonald did as would be expected Monday when asked about the running back spot, saying they like the players they have on hand and repeating that the work there is likely not done.

“I believe in our guys,” Macdonald said. “And there’s a process, too, where we’re not going to play for another five or seven months. We’ve got a lot of training to do.”

The Seahawks’ other biggest perceived needs are beefing up the other spots where they saw free agents sign with other teams, notably safety Coby Bryant, rush end Boye Mafe and cornerback Riq Woolen.

Schneider said the team’s personnel side and coaches met Saturday to solidify the draft board and held more meetings Monday. Schneider then typically takes some time to himself in the final days before the draft to go over it all on his own before everyone gathers Thursday for the picks to begin.

What will already be a long wait to No. 32 Thursday – though at least made shorter by the decrease in time between picks, from 10 minutes to eight – could become even longer if the Seahawks move down.