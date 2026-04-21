DOJ opens investigation into UW’s ‘handling of antisemitism’

Paige Cornwell Seattle Times

The U.S. Department of Justice opened an investigation into the University of Washington’s “handling of antisemitism” in response to planned events by a protest group UW says isn’t affiliated with the school.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon posted on X that she authorized an investigation and cited the group Students United For Palestinian Equality and Return at University of Washington, or SUPER UW, and its Tuesday event to raise funds for mutual aid for Lebanon.

The Justice Department didn’t provide specific examples of antisemitism on campus, nor did it respond to a Seattle Times request for comment Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

The Justice Department notified UW that it is conducting a compliance review, UW spokesperson Victor Balta said.

“The university will cooperate with the review and provide information and responses,” Balta said in a statement. “ … The University of Washington strongly and unequivocally opposes antisemitism in all forms.”

Though UW students are part of the protest group, SUPER UW’s group registration with UW was permanently revoked in May 2025, and the group is holding its fundraiser at an off-campus venue.

“With the recent escalated attacks on Lebanon, it is a crucial time to raise funds to materially support as well as deepen our understandings of the Lebanese resistance,” the group wrote on its Facebook page.

A spokesperson for the group did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday morning.

UW revoked the SUPER UW’s registration after a group of protesters took over the school’s Interdisciplinary Engineering Building and refused to leave for hours while damaging the new building and equipment. Thirty-three people were charged nearly 10 months later with first-degree criminal trespassing.