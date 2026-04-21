Virginia voters say ‘yes’ to redistricting, giving Democrats advantage

By Natalie Anderson Virginian-Pilot

NORFOLK, Va. — Democrats hoping to flip Republican control of the U.S. House of Representatives in this year’s midterm elections scored an advantage Tuesday with Virginia’s approval of a congressional map likely to net them four additional seats.

Virginia voters narrowly approved a ballot referendum on congressional redistricting that follows a contentious, monthslong battle that drew political heavyweights from across the nation. The Associated Press called the election just before 9 p.m. EDT Tuesday with 50.3% in support of the referendum and 49.7% against it.

Democrats currently hold six congressional seats and Republicans have five. Under the maps approved Tuesday, 10 congressional districts would favor Democrats and one would favor Republicans. The temporary measure will be in effect for the midterm elections before resuming Virginia’s standard redistricting process — led by an independent commission — following the 2030 census.

Various groups campaigning on the issue spent millions to sway voters, deploying a steady deluge of mailers and TV ads.

For Democrats, the referendum was a national fight for “fair elections” and to “level the playing field” in response to recent redistricting in other states that’s favorable to Republicans. Their message to voters is the new maps provide a tangible way to “fight back” against a national GOP stronghold.

Republicans have deemed the attempt a “power grab” by Richmond politicians that dilutes representations of minorities and rural communities. Their messaging frames the redistricting push as unconstitutional and illegal gerrymandering in a state that previously supported bipartisan redistricting efforts. They have filed numerous lawsuits seeking to block the maps, arguing the state Legislature did not follow the proper procedure to get the referendum on the ballot. The cases are unresolved and still active in Virginia courts.

What happens now?

Virginia lawmakers have already adopted the maps that will take effect. The new maps will significantly shake up congressional makeups across Hampton Roads and surrounding areas. As a result, some candidates may opt to run for election in different districts.

As Virginia Democrats push to flip districts long represented by Republicans, some districts in the area are top of the list, including the 1st District, which would be unrecognizable from its current shape. People living in James City County, York County and Williamsburg would be moved into the new 8th District, which would stretch from York to through Spotsylvania County, with a narrow stretch encompassing parts of Northern Virginia, including Alexandria. The new 8th District would favor Democrats 63.1% to Republicans’ 36.9%, based on 2025 election results, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. The current 1st District leans Republican.

The district is currently represented by U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman, a Republican who’s held the seat since 2007.

The 2nd District, represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans, currently leans Republican but would tilt in favor of Democrats. The proposed district is made up of 54.5% Democrats to 45.5% Republicans, according to VPAP.

Chesapeake would see significant reshuffling of voters with new boundaries drawn between the 2nd and 3rd districts. The city is split between the two districts.

The 3rd district, represented by Democratic U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott, would remain a safe seat for the congressman. The 3rd District would also gain Poquoson.