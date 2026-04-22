Former Vandals, Lake City standout Mitchell commits to Ohio

From staff reports

Another key player from Idaho’s NCAA Tournament team is transferring out of the program.

Kolton Mitchell, a Coeur d’Alene native who started 65 games for the Vandals over the past two seasons, announced his commitment to Ohio on Wednesday afternoon over Instagram.

The 6-foot-1 point guard was a vital player for Idaho as a sophomore last season, helping the team to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1990. He led the Vandals with 13.7 points and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 39.7% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range. Mitchell received an all-conference honorable mention. He reportedly entered the transfer portal in late March.

Mitchell was a three-time all-state honoree and a 2023 state champion at Lake City High, where he set the program record for career scoring (1,614 points). He began his collegiate career at Idaho State and took a medical redshirt as a freshman after suffering an injury early in the 2023-24 season. Mitchell then transferred to Idaho and had a breakout 2024-25 campaign with the Vandals, averaging 11.1 points and 3.5 assists per game.

Mitchell is the third standout Idaho player to recently find a new home. Forward Jackson Rasmussen, who earned Big Sky Freshman of the Year honors last season, is transferring to Oregon State. Wing Jack Payne, a 22-game starter at Idaho in 2025-26, reportedly committed to Long Beach State on Monday.

But the Vandals have been hard at work on the recruiting trail. They’ve signed four new players over the last week, including Washington State transfer guard Kase Wynott and Saint Martin’s (Division II) transfer forward Diego Trejo-Delgado.