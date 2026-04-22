Freshman goalie Leland Kusske helps Lewis and Clark boys soccer shut out Gonzaga Prep at top of table | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys soccer

Lewis and Clark 3, Gonzaga Prep 0: Freshman Leland Kusske made six saves and the visiting Tigers (8-3-0, 5-1-0) shut out the Bullpups (5-1-3, 3-1-2). Tyler Reed, Beckham Barron and Lucas Kinder scored for LC, which retains a narrow hold on first place in the league with three games to play.

Ridgeline 2, Ferris 0: Thatcher Hemphill had a goal and an assist and the visiting Falcons (5-1-3, 4-0-2) handled the Saxons (6-4-0, 2-4-0) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Wednesday. Silas Merino made eight saves for the clean sheet.

Mead 2, University 1: Terach Dobbs and Jagger Willard scored first half goals and the visiting Panthers (6-3-2, 4-1-1) held off the Titans (4-6-1, 2-3-1). Andres McAllister drew U-Hi within a goal with a goal in the 61st minute.

Shadle Park 3, Cheney 1: The Highlanders (3-5-2, 2-2-2) topped the visiting Blackhawks (2-10-0, 0-6). Details were unavailable.

Mt. Spokane 5, Central Valley 4: The Wildcats (7-4-1, 2-4-0) edged the visiting Bears (3-5-1, 2-4-0). Details were unavailable.

Girls tennis

Mead 7, Cheney 0: In No. 1 singles, Lexi Mattox (MEA) defeated Victoria Bancroft (CHE) 6-0, 6-3. In No. 1 doubles, Julia Benton/Kiera Hayes (MEA) swept Madison Anderson/Clara Daul (CHE) 6-0, 6-3.