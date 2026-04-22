Library event helps connect refugees and immigrants to the community

By Rachel Baker For The Spokesman-Review

Spokane Public Library will host a night of painting, music and community connection this Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. at the downtown Central branch, in collaboration with Refugee and Immigrant Connections Spokane.

Hope in the Community is an all-ages event that invites the attendees to learn more about RICS and the work they do to provide resources for refugees and immigrants in the Inland Northwest region, all while enjoying a positive community gathering centered on local music.

“Music is something that unites people,” said Spokane Public Library music education specialist Andy Rumsey.

“When you look at sort of the landscape and the environment of the country right now, there’s a lot of contentiousness, and it just felt right to put on something that can bring people together, to remind people that we all share this space, on a local level and also on a larger scale,” Rumsey said.

Starting at 6 p.m., the event opens with a musical performance from Grandview Experience and an artist-led paint and sip, which is open on a first-come, first-served basis for up to 20 attendees, with beverages available for purchase. At this time, watercolor painting is also available for kids and families, continuing through 7:30 p.m.

At 6:50 p.m., local photojournalist and singer-songwriter, Rajah Bose, performing under the project name, Raj Saint Paul will take the stage. Bose released his debut solo album in 2025. Inspired by a cross-country train trip, the album takes root in the stories of people he met along the way. It features a folk-rock sound, shaped by acoustic and electric guitar, harmonica and violin.

Olivia Brownlee follows at 7:20 p.m. Brownlee’s artistry spans many genres, from jazz to rockabilly, folk and even musical stage performance. She has written an entire album with songs inspired by Spokane.

At 8:25 p.m., Rumsey himself will take the stage, bringing a mix of pop sounds and poignant songwriting that bridge the gap between emotional depth and uplifting fun. When he’s not performing his own music, he provides music lessons and programming to library patrons.

Closing out the evening, local Americana alt-country and rock band Buffalo Jones begins their performance at 9 p.m. The band has been a local staple for nearly two decades. Bringing a bit of ’90s nostalgia through their sound, Buffalo Jones evokes the feeling of hometowns, slow living and warm memories.

Throughout the event, attendees will have the opportunity to chat with representatives of RICS and learn about the various programs they offer as well as this year’s upcoming workshops. They host a variety of programming, including enrichment programs for children, workshops and activities for refugee elders that feature “Settling Into Spokane” field trips, government-funded initiatives to help new refugees and immigrants become self-sufficient after they’re relocation, trauma-informed wellness programs, and more. You can get further details at the event and at their website, ricspokane.org.

To learn more about this event, visit spokanelibrary.org or call 509-444-5300.