Major Hells Angels RICO convictions could be in danger after secret revelations surface

Nate Gartrell The Mercury News

SAN FRANCISCO — The murder and mayhem convictions against five Hells Angels members may be in jeopardy, for reasons that a federal judge has thus far kept a secret from the public.

Hells Angels members Jonathan Nelson, Russell Ott, Brian Wendt and Christopher Ranieri were all convicted of a murder plot, while Raymond Foakes was convicted of maiming a former Hells Angels member after a fallout involving accusations of sex abuse and infidelity. But all these years-old convictions are now being challenged, thanks to new “disclosures” turned over to the defendants’ attorneys in recent months, court records show.

Information about the challenged convictions is limited, thanks to a sealing order by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen, who presided over the 2022 trial for Ott, Nelson, and Wendt and the 2023 trial for Rainieri and Foakes. The 2022 defendants were all sentenced to life, but Foakes and Rainieri are still awaiting sentencing, despite their convictions being nearly three years old.

Public court filings say only that prosecutors have allowed defense attorneys to view certain documents “that had not been previously disclosed” to the defense, per an order by Chen. The disclosures were made “well after the return of the verdicts in the two trials of these five defendants,” according to court papers filed by the defense.

Their contents have been kept under seal, but whatever was in them was enough for defense attorneys to request a new trial motion for all five men; they anticipate holding an evidentiary hearing where FBI agents and at least one confidential federal informant will be called to testify under oath.

The new trial motion has not yet been filed, nor has a date been set for it to be heard. Foakes and Ranieri remain jailed, which Wendt, Ott, and Nelson are in federal prison.

It was a striking case, involving allegations that Nelson, Ott, Wendy, and Ranieri all conspired to murder a fellow Hells Angels, Joel Silva, who prosecutors say was lured to the motorcycle club’s Fresno chapter clubhouse and shot in the back of the head by Wendt. To dispose of his body, the group allegedly used a familiar method, placing it in a crematorium furnace in a local funeral home whose owner was being extorted by another Hells Angels member.

Three other people — all Hells Angels members — were killed and disposed of in the furnace, which the club referred to as its “pizza oven,” according to court filings by the prosecution. Merl Hefferman, a former Fresno Hells Angels president, pleaded guilty to assisting in Silva’s cremation and was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison, but has avoided incarceration since his 2023 guilty plea due to serious medical issues, court records show.