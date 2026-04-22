Rihanna — and her baby daughter, Rocki — rock the cover of W’s ‘Pop Issue’

The 7-month-old daughter of singer Rihanna shares the cover of W magazine’s Pop Issue with her famous mom.

Rocki Irish is the daughter of the “Diamonds” singer and rapper ASAP Rocky, who’s one of several musicians to share their thoughts on RiRi inside the mag.

“Philosophically, the way she operates is on another level,” said the father of Rihanna’s three children. “She is the most charming and genuine person on Earth. Her energy is unmatched – one of a kind.”

Producer Pharrell, who has worked with Rihanna on several occasions, simply described her as “a force.”

Singer Mariah Carey told W she met Rihanna when the future nine-time Grammy Award winner was 17 years old and had a feeling she was encountering a rising star. Just two years later, she would snag her first Grammy.

“She’s a real girl’s girl,” Carey said.

W also spoke to actors who worked with the cover girl, now 38. Jonah Hill teamed up with Rihanna on the 2013 film “This Is the End.” He recalled later running into her on his birthday, where she shared a strong joint with his friends. The night got messy.

Sarah Paulson met Rihanna on the set of 2018’s “Ocean’s 8.”

“I remember thinking she was the single most electrifying creature I’d ever laid eyes on,” Paulson recalls.

Rihanna’s seemingly charmed life isn’t without its rough spots.

A 35-year-old woman was charged last month for firing gunshots into the singer’s home where she and her family were present. TMZ reported Tuesday that the suspect, Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, was ordered by a Florida court to stay away from her own children until further notice.