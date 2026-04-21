Trump Is Said to Be in Talks to Send Afghans Who Aided U.S. Forces to Congo

FILE -- A refugee camp near Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Feb. 7, 2025. After halting a U.S. resettlement program for Afghans who helped the American war effort, President Donald Trump is in talks to send as many as 1,100 of them to the Democratic Republic of Congo, an aid worker briefed on the plan said Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (Guerchom Ndebo/The New York Times) (GUERCHOM NDEBO)

Megha Rajagopalan, Eileen Sullivan and Zolan Kanno-Youngs

After halting a U.S. resettlement program for Afghans who helped the American war effort, President Donald Trump is in talks to send as many as 1,100 of them to Congo, an aid worker briefed on the plan said Tuesday.

The group includes interpreters for the U.S. military, former members of the Afghan Special Operations forces and family members of American service members. More than 400 children are among them.

The Afghans have been living in limbo in Qatar for more than a year. They were taken there after being evacuated by the United States for their own safety because they supported U.S. forces during the war against the Taliban that began in 2001.

Shawn VanDiver, president of the aid group AfghanEvac, said he had been briefed on the Congo plan by State Department officials. He said that the Afghans would be given a choice between returning to live under the Taliban or being sent to Congo, which is suffering one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

More than 600,000 refugees, mostly from the Central African Republic and Rwanda, are currently in Congo, according to the United Nations. Human rights activists say the country is not equipped to take in more in the midst of fighting with neighboring Rwanda that has displaced even more people because of attacks on refugee camps.

“We think this is just them wanting to send these people back to Afghanistan, where they know they will face certain death. They know that Afghans are not going to accept the DRC,” VanDiver said, using an abbreviation for the Democratic Republic of Congo. “Why would you go from the world’s No. 1 refugee crisis to the world’s No. 2 refugee crisis?”

The discussions highlight the long-standing tension between America’s obligation to Afghans who face grave danger in retaliation for helping U.S. forces during the war, and the Trump administration’s pledge to curtail immigration.

Much is unknown about the plans taking shape, including whether all the Afghans would go to Congo or whether deals were coming together in other countries. Negotiations like this have stalled before.

A Congolese government spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment. Tommy Pigott, a State Department spokesperson, accused the Biden administration of moving hastily in bringing Afghan allies to the United States. He said the Trump administration was working to find options for the remaining Afghans.

“The American people have had to pay the price for the irresponsible way hundreds of thousands of Afghans were brought into the United States,” he said. “Our focus now is on restoring accountability by advancing responsible, voluntary resettlement options.”

U.S. diplomats have been asking countries in Africa to take in the Afghans for months. But talks fell apart in many places, according to VanDiver and diplomats with knowledge of the discussions.

More than 190,000 Afghans who aided the U.S. effort resettled in the U.S. between August 2021 and mid-2025, after passing background checks.

But a group of more than 1,100 Afghans are being housed in a former U.S. military base in Qatar known as Camp As Sayliyah. The U.S. government brought them there in late 2024 and promised them a path to settlement in the United States if they passed further checks.

Qatar was intended as a stopover, but many of the Afghans found themselves in limbo after the Trump administration ended policies that would have enabled them to resettle in the U.S.

“They had the expectation that within weeks they’d be relocated to the U.S.,” said Rina Amiri, a former senior diplomat working on Afghan human rights issues. “Who is going to fight alongside the U.S. when the U.S. betrays the people who stood alongside us?”

The Congo negotiations follow behind-the-scenes pressure from the Qatari government to find the remaining Afghan refugees a new home.

Some of the people left at the camp have been fully vetted; others have not, VanDiver said. But Trump’s immigration policies have made it impossible for any of them to come to the United States now. In November, the government froze the special visa program after a National Guard member was shot in Washington last year by an Afghan man allowed into the United States after the Taliban took power again. In January, the administration said that it would close the transit camp without saying what would happen to the people there.

Many of the Afghans in Doha have told officials that they would not voluntarily agree to being sent to Congo, according to a person familiar with the planning, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe confidential discussions. Some Afghans questioned whether they would be protected there. Others asked why they would go to Congo when their loved ones are in the United States.

Andrew Sullivan, a military veteran and the executive director of No One Left Behind, a nonprofit group that has been working to resettle Afghans to America, said some had been deemed ineligible for reasons that have nothing to do with national security. For example, one woman turned 21 and is no longer eligible to be included on her father’s visa, he said.

But, he said, the administration has other options available to bring them to the United States, including the ability to issue exemptions to the policy.

“Our belief is that if, if they can pass security vetting, they should be coming to the United States,” Sullivan said. “If they can’t, and they’re not going to come to the United States, I do believe the U.S. government has an obligation to ensure that they’re going to a third country where they’re going to be secure, they’re going to be supported, and there aren’t ongoing humanitarian rights issues.”

U.S. diplomats have been meeting with Congo officials for months. Recently, the Trump administration struck an agreement with the country to accept migrants from other countries who face deportation from the United States. Part of that deal included a $50 million grant to the U.N. refugee agency to provide assistance in the country.

Discussions over the Afghans are separate from the deportation deal, but both are examples of what has become a hallmark of Trump’s immigration strategy: moving people to faraway places, even when those countries have human rights abuses or authoritarian governments.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.